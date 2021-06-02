Union’s Founders Day is scheduled to return to City Park Saturday, June 5, but organizers already are thinking about 2022.
“We have had some issues trying to get food vendors,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at Thursday’s park advisory board meeting. “We have found that a lot of the food trucks, once things started opening up, they got booked. Something we might want to look at as a board is our fees for vendors.”
The city charges food trucks $175 and civic organizations $100 to sell at Founders Day. The amount for civic groups has decreased from $125. In 2019, the last time Founders Day was held, parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden said they had at least five civic organizations serving.
A decade ago, there were even more, board President Suzy Curnutte said.
“After a few years, when Founders Day wasn’t as popular as it used to be, it got to be harder and harder to find people to work,” she said. “A couple years where I was a member of the Lions Club, we barely broke even. We did not make much money. After paying the fee, it seemed like it just wasn’t worth it. It’s sad to say.”
After contacting 61 food vendors, Breeden said they got one food truck signed up, as well as the Union Rotary and Lions clubs. City concession stand workers also will be selling food to help meet demand.
The board hopes to come up with a creative idea to get more vendors in 2022.
“I think a lot of the food trucks booked out way in advance (elsewhere) in anticipation that COVID was going to be done,” board member Gary D’Onofrio said. “They booked out like last summer for this year. … So you might want to think about trying to book it really, really early for next year.”
This year, the Founders Day event will feature a cornhole tournament. It will not have washers, a similar game using metal pieces, which Breeden said failed to draw players in 2019.
Pickleball and a barbecue cook-off are also likely to be canceled because of a lack of sign-ups, Pohlmann said.
“There’s things that we will adjust on this (schedule), depending on participation,” he said.
The event will have 12 craft vendors. It will include children’s games and activities like face painting and balloon sculptures, as well as a beer garden and live bands for adults.
Open swim will be held at the Splash-N-Swimplex for $1.
The traditional 3-on-3 basketball tournament will not be held because the organization that assists the city was not available.
Founders Day kicks off at 7:30 a.m. with the Union Area Chamber of Commerce’s 5- and 10-kilometer runs at the large pavilion.
Founders Day was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saturday, June 5, Founders Day schedule (in and around Union City Park, 500 W. Park Ave.)
- Union Area Chamber 5K/10K, 7:30 a.m.
- Craft sale, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Food vendors 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Family games with First Baptist Church (registration, 11:30 a.m.-noon)
- Bubble gum blowing contest, noon
- Hula hoop, 12:15 p.m.
- Sack race, 12:30 p.m.
- Wheelbarrow race, 12:30 p.m.
- Three-legged race, 1 p.m.
- Water balloon toss, 1:15 p.m.
- Beer garden, noon-11:30 p.m.
- Open $1 swimming, noon-7 p.m.
- Face painting by Jessica Ahner, 1-3 p.m.
- Balloon sculpting by Lollypop, 1:30-3 p.m.
- Wax hands, mechanical bull, rock wall and photo booth, 1-5 p.m.
- Cornhole tournament, 3 p.m. (registration 2:15-3 p.m.)
- Turtle races (ages 2-13), 4 p.m. (registration 3-4 p.m.)
- Pedal tractor pull (ages 3-10), 5:30 p.m. (registration 5-5:30 p.m.)
Free concert
- Starlighters, 2-5 p.m.
- 8 Track, 5-8 p.m.
- Disengaged, 8-11 p.m.