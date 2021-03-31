After being canceled in 2020, Union’s annual Founders Day is expected to return Saturday, June 5.
“I would really like to come into it strong,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the city’s park advisory board’s March 25 meeting.
The park board plans to go more in-depth on what exactly will be featured at the event this year at its April meeting, but some opinions were shared Thursday, including some debate about the location of Founders Day in City Park.
“I’ve heard a ton of feedback about doing it downtown again,” board member Edwin Van Weelden said.
Others said it is better where it is now.
“I personally don’t get why people don’t like it in the park,” board Chair Suzy Curnutte said. “When you think of kids and cornhole and the washer tournaments and all that. I don’t get it.”
Being in a grassy area in June is better than being on concrete streets and parking lots, board member Jeff Watson said.
Some preferred the atmosphere around the old county courthouse. “It did feel more like the town square. It was more founders-ish,” said board member Theresa Lanham.
While saying he doesn’t have a preference, Pohlmann pointed to benefits of the park. Along with pavilions, it is near pickleball and basketball courts, where a 3-on-3 tournament is played.
“Any event you do, you’ve got to ask what are you doing to bring people there, and once they’re there, what are you doing to keep them?” Pohlmann said. “That is one of the benefits of having it in a central location and not spreading it too thin. Because they might be there to watch their kid do a dance demonstration for Villa West, but then they’re going to stay because the next thing up is a fashion show from the Downtown Boutique.”
Other events like the Union Area Chamber of Commerce’s Wingfest have been added downtown to help make up for the loss of Founders Day there, Pohlmann said.
Curnutte encouraged board members to get opinions on what residents want. “This is your homework assignment to get the word out to all your friends and constituents,” she said.
The 2020 Founders Day, which had been scheduled for June 6, was canceled last May, partly because of concerns over legal liability and the need for a large law enforcement presence to enforce COVID-19 regulations.
Though the city later reversed course and held events like movies and concerts in the park and a July 3 fireworks show, it was too late to reschedule Founders Day.
Discussions also were held about moving Founders Day after the 2019 event, but officials determined it was best to keep it at City Park. Then-Parks Director Angela Lairmore said attendance hadn’t been “great” the last few years, but she added that the event had not lost money.