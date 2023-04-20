Aggie Smith plays a game
Aggie Smith, 7, second from right, rolls a ball toward a target as Ann Tobben, left, Kate Wilson, and Carol Pelster, right, watch June 4 at Founder's Day. After several tries, Smith won a pink rabbit stuffed animal.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

The Union Parks and Recreation Department is making preparations for the city’s 44th annual Founders Day on Saturday, June 3.

The full day of activities starts with the Union Area Chamber of Commerce’s run at 7:30 a.m., followed by the Highway 30 Car Show being held for the second time at 9 a.m., according to the city’s website.

