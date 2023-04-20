The Union Parks and Recreation Department is making preparations for the city’s 44th annual Founders Day on Saturday, June 3.
The full day of activities starts with the Union Area Chamber of Commerce’s run at 7:30 a.m., followed by the Highway 30 Car Show being held for the second time at 9 a.m., according to the city’s website.
The Union Splash-N-Swimplex opens at noon and live music starts at 2 p.m. and continues into the evening.
The event will also have food trucks, family games, face painting, balloon sculpting, craft booths, turtle races and a Monkey Bus, according to the city. A mustache and beard contest for adults is also planned.
But some familiar activities might not be back.
A cornhole tournament may not return, Angie Breeden, parks department program coordinator, said at the April 6 meeting of the Union Park Advisory Board. “We didn’t really have a whole lot of participants last year,” she said. “We’ve got to have somebody run that for us, because we’re just too busy to do that.”
Mayor Bob Schmuke said his son, Eric, had success advertising a recent cornhole tournament after advertising on a website for the popular game.
A barrel train ride that was popular with children will not be back, because of health issues with the people who run it, Breeden said. The man who operates the pedal tractor races will also not be back, because of another commitment.
“We’re looking for some things to add to what we do,” Breeden said.
Breeden has already brought in some new features for 2023 Founders Day, including a magician who does tricks, along with comedy, for kids and adults.
“He’s going to do a magic workshop with the kids,” she said. “He will teach them magic tricks, and then give them the props to take home to show what they’ve learned.”
A young woman has agreed to do a hula hoop performance for about an hour in the afternoon, Breeden said. She will return around 8 p.m. to perform a fire show, part of an effort to get adults to stay later.
In previous years, many people have left the event as soon as the pool closes at 7 p.m.
The city has booked four food trucks and 11 vendors for the artisan market at Founders Day, Breeden said.
“We decided we were going to go to ‘artisan,’ so it’s not ‘craft fair’ so much anymore,” she said. “It’s artisan/craft fair.”
The park board is expected to further discuss Founders Day plans at its next meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. May 4 at the Union City Auditorium, 500 E. Locust St.
“Our doors are always open, we’d love to get ideas, comments,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.