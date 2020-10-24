The city of Union plans to discuss how to handle vegetation along Flat Creek and its tributaries with state and federal agencies, as well as residents.
How the city deals with the vegetation has been an issue after reports of people without homes spending time and leaving trash along the creek. But City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said the issue of riparian corridors, or the system of vegetation along the banks, also is relevant because the city is in the middle of crafting its stormwater management policy. The city has no current policy on the corridors.
With more than 10,000 residents, Union is required to adopt practices to improve stormwater quality. Those include creating stream buffers or riparian corridors during the process of creating subdivisions, Zimmermann said. The process of a riparian corridor involves dividing streams into zones.
“That riparian corridor can mean a lot of different things; it’s really as simple as a stream,” he said. “Zone 1 being from the bottom of the stream to the top of the bank; zone 2, from some distance beyond the top of the bank; and zone 3, beyond it. What those standards are vary within the program. We can create a 10-foot buffer or a 50-foot buffer or greater.”
Who’s Responsible?
Union resident Pat Hoeft has raised concerns about trash in and around streams, saying some of the brush along the streams should be cut back. The city has told him it is restricted in what it can do along the banks by federal and state agencies.
Hoeft said at an Oct. 12 meeting he spoke with Jennifer Skiles in the Army Corps of Engineers regulatory division in the St. Louis office.
“They told me that they have no say-so on brush,” Hoeft said. “That it’s completely up to the landowner.”
Hoeft asked the city to cut back some of the brush.
Skiles told The Missourian that the Corps typically does not get involved with tree removal along stream banks but a 2002 deed restriction along Flat Creek restricts the wholesale clearing of black walnut, sycamore and cottonwood trees that were planted along the creek to help deal with issues like flooding and erosion.
“However, if there is a tree/trees that are causing an issue or that the city is concerned about, the Corps can take a look at these trees, in coordination with the city, to determine a plan and path forward,” Skiles said in an email. “If there are no trees that are causing a concern, then the Corps would recommend that the trees not be removed. Trees do help with stability of streambanks and adjacent soils.”
Maintenance
Once the buffers are defined, the city would create a maintenance program for the corridor in the park system, Zimmermann said.
The riparian corridor program would be created in the park system through a public forum similar to the one the parks department has planned for November to get feedback on the future of Clark-Vitt Park, Zimmermann said.
“We would have an open discussion through the park board with assistance from the Department of Natural Resources clean water, the Missouri Department of Conservation,” he said. “We would create that management of those buffers.”
Zimmermann said he talked to the city parks and street departments and told them to remove trash from sections of streams the city owns twice each month.
“What I would like to do is, going forward, address it as needed,” he said. “Maybe it is twice a month, maybe it’s three times a month. But whatever the need is, go through those areas and remove that trash.”
Zimmermann also asked the street department to clean up under Union’s nine bridges around once each month.
“We really do want to keep it out of our streams,” he said. “In 20 years, I’ve found needles, I’ve found meth bottles; I find a little bit of everything when I go underneath there.”
Union is seeking volunteers to help with stream clean-up.