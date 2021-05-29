The Union Food Pantry gave itself a 30th anniversary gift.
After its anniversary celebration Wednesday, May 19, volunteer Jan Brennan announced the food pantry’s board voted to go back to indoor service, starting July 1. The food pantry has been serving clients in a curbside format for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some rules will remain in place, Brennan said. Clients will be required to wear masks inside, and the number of people allowed to “shop” for food and personal hygiene items at a time will be limited.
“We’re ready to go,” she said. “We have the rooms stocked.”
Many of the food pantry’s more than 40 volunteers, as well as some former volunteers, gathered to celebrate the anniversary. Some had volunteered there since it started in 1991.
Among the 30-year volunteers are Ruth Parker, 84, and Dorothy Kliethermes, 87. The reunion gave them a chance to catch up with old friends, since the number of volunteers working during the pandemic has been limited.
Parker, a retired teacher, began volunteering the first day the food pantry was open after it was started by a group of local churches. “And nobody showed up,” she said, with a laugh. “I think they didn’t know about it, and we were in a very small building down on State and Mulberry.”
The old building had no refrigerator at first and no air conditioning.
Since then, the food pantry has been able to rent its own building at 113 W. Locust St., where clients are served from 2-4 p.m. Monday and Thursday afternoons.
Parker and Kliethermes have volunteered in many positions over the years, most recently in certifying clients to make sure they live in the Union R-XI School District and meet financial requirements. The pandemic curtailed their service.
Cuts in food stamps have led to an increase in clients at times, Parker said. “They will tell me how much they cut, and it’s just unreal,” she said.
Parker said she sometimes sees people who she once taught, and they work to meet each person’s needs, recalling one client who didn’t want to receive any food that had to be cooked because he was living by the river and was afraid he would be found if he started a fire.
The food pantry even offers books for children and coats in the winter.
“I think we offer a wonderful variety of things,” Kliethermes said. “Not only food, but health care needs.”
Brennan said volunteers go above and beyond to help the community. “A number of them use their own vehicles to pick up donations,” she said. “They never want reimbursement for their gas or anything. We do this because we want to give back to the community.”
While the food pantry saw strong demand early in the pandemic, with up to 30 people picking up food each time it was open, the number of people served has dropped into the teens in recent weeks, Brennan said. “I contacted other food pantries and they are experiencing the same thing,” she said. “They attribute it to families getting stimulus checks and unemployment.”
Brennan hopes the drop is because people have been finding jobs.
Donations can be dropped off while the food pantry is open or by calling Brennan at 636-584-1086 to set up an appointment. Monetary donations can be mailed to Union Food Pantry; 113 W. Locust St.; Union, MO 63084.