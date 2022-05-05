For the Union Food Pantry, the return of the Girl Scouts April Showers drive looked like a chance to replenish its supply of personal items. Instead, the organization is facing a drought.
“This year, because of the lack of troops to go out and collect, we received nothing,” food pantry volunteer Jan Brennan said. “That’s our main source of personal items.”
That means the food pantry is desperate for items like shampoo and conditioner, body wash, bar soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes and toilet paper.
The items are distributed to the food pantry’s clients when they come to its twice-weekly distributions.
The need for personal items is particularly great with recent inflation, Brennan said. “Clients are saying they just don’t know how they can make it with everything so expensive,” she said.
The food pantry is currently having to use monetary donations to buy personal items for the people it serves, Brennan said.
April Showers was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 or 2021, but food pantry volunteers looked forward to its return this year, Brennan said.
“This year was kind of a shock,” she said. “I was here and nothing came.”
The Union Food Pantry has a good supply of food items currently, especially with the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive expected to collect items along mail routes on May 14, Brennan said.
The food pantry is collecting personal items, as well as food donations, during its regular distribution hours, from 2-4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at 113 W. Locust St. in Union. Donors also can set up an appointment outside those hours by leaving a message at 636-584-7050.
The Girl Scouts of Franklin County and the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, which oversees the local Girl Scout organization, did not respond to requests for comment.
The Union Food Pantry has made a long recovery since the beginning of the pandemic. It closed in March 2020 because of concerns for its many senior volunteers, who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. But it returned to once weekly service less than a month later, with its 40 volunteers working in a drive-thru setup.
The food pantry returned to twice weekly service in July 2020 and went back to its traditional indoor service, where clients pick out items, in July 2021.