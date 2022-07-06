Union’s annual fireworks extravaganza on July 3 drew a larger than normal crowd to Veterans Memorial Park.
“Just like our other events, it’s very difficult to get a number of how many people were there on site,” Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said Monday. “But by the end of the night, the (parking) lot was more full than last year, so I would say that it seems like there were more people on location.”
Others watched from other locations in southeastern Union, like parking lots at East Central College, Walmart and the Union Corporate Center industrial park.
“I assume the surrounding areas were full of people based on how the roads were right when we opened the park up,” Pohlmann said.
Union paid $20,000 to J&M Displays, of Yarmouth, Iowa, for the 25-minute show, double what it paid the same company in 2021. The agreement has an option to continue for two more years.
Unlike in past years, the city did not have workers directing attendees to a specific parking space.
Gary and Theresa Massmann regularly attend the fireworks display. They enjoyed dancing to the 8 Track oldies band, which played for several hours before the fireworks.
“I noticed they have a lot more people working here,” Gary Massmann said. “It seems like they have it more under control.”
Pohlmann said the city had six people working, four specifically on traffic, fewer than they have had in the past. But it might have seemed like more workers because they weren’t dedicating so many to directing drivers to a specific parking space.
The city also placed orange markers along park roads to prohibit people from parking along the road. Pohlmann said this was likely helpful in clearing the lot after the fireworks.
Workers did have to remind attendees not to set up chairs and other items in the roadways and sidewalks, Pohlmann said.
“People wanted to tailgate, but they’re tailgating right in the middle of the drive of the parking lot,” he said. “One of our fears is people congregating in those areas, and a car moving through and something happens.”
The lot was empty 28 minutes after the fireworks ended, compared to more than 40 minutes last year, Pohlmann said.
To help speed traffic, cars leaving were directed north because of bottlenecks going south on Progress Parkway, where cars were leaving parking lots in the industrial park. “Which makes sense, because if you go north on Progress Parkway, people can go in different directions,” Pohlmann said. “But if you go south on Progress Parkway, the only exit is College Road.”
The event had six vendors after one cancelled. It also had a kids train ride and balloon sculptors for kids.
“I heard all positive feedback,” Pohlmann said.