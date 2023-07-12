Flying chicken
John Larsen III, 9, launches a chicken with a mallet at 2022 Wingfest in Union. It was one of several planned events for kids over the two-day event.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

While Union’s annual July 3 fireworks event was held without the fireworks, the city is considering moving the pyrotechnics to another popular annual festival.

The July 3 event in Veterans Memorial Park drew a better than expected crowd, though not close to how many people would have likely attended if the fireworks had not been postponed, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the July 6 Park Advisory Board meeting. The Board of Aldermen voted to indefinitely postpone the fireworks at a special meeting June 29 because of drought conditions in the area.

