While Union’s annual July 3 fireworks event was held without the fireworks, the city is considering moving the pyrotechnics to another popular annual festival.
The July 3 event in Veterans Memorial Park drew a better than expected crowd, though not close to how many people would have likely attended if the fireworks had not been postponed, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the July 6 Park Advisory Board meeting. The Board of Aldermen voted to indefinitely postpone the fireworks at a special meeting June 29 because of drought conditions in the area.
“It was nothing like normal, but it was way better than I thought it would be,” Pohlmann said. “A lot of people watched the (Garden Party) band, and we had a great number of food trucks there.”
After a week of uncertainty on when the fireworks would be rescheduled, the Union Park Advisory Board voted to recommend the fireworks be held at the Union Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 30, as part of the second day of the annual Wingfest. The decision still needs final approval from the Union Board of Aldermen, as well as the board of the Union Area Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors Wingfest.
“There is already an event happening that would be supported by all the other stuff,” Pohlmann said of the Seventh Annual Wingfest. “I think it would be a benefit to the community and potentially benefit that event.”
Board members agreed fireworks would be a nice addition to Wingfest.
“It’s already big, but that would be,” Gary D’Onofrio said, moving his hands in an exploding motion.
J&M Displays, which Union is paying $20,000 to conduct the fireworks show, would have to approve the launch site at the fairgrounds.
Wingfest makes the most sense because Veterans Memorial Park is largely booked with sports and activities in its pavilions, and the city needs three days for setting up and cleanup of the fireworks, Pohlmann explained. “So if we were going to do it at Veterans, we’d have to look at probably sometime in the November time frame,” he said. “There’s just not a three-day time period unless we cancel some people’s reservations.”
Pohlmann suggested Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Memorial Park as a potential night for the fireworks should the Wingfest idea be rejected or if it is still too dry for fireworks in late September.
Labor Day was also suggested but Pohlmann said drought conditions could still be in place then. All of Franklin County was under “severe drought,” the third highest of six drought conditions from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
“If we tell (J&M Displays) that we are canceling for a different date and we cancel again, they would probably have some levels of frustration,” Pohlmann said.
