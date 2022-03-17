After initially balking at a price increase for the city’s July 3 fireworks display, Union aldermen approved an agreement at their Monday meeting.
Union will pay $20,000 to J&M Displays, of Yarmouth, Iowa, for the 25-minute show, double what it paid the same company in 2021. The agreement has an option to continue for two more years.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann had phone discussions with two other companies but J&M was the only one to put in a bid, Pohlmann said at the March 7 Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee meeting.
J&M did have options for shorter displays that cost less. “But we have consistently had around a 25-minute show,” Pohlmann said.
While the city paid $10,000 for the 2021 fireworks show, the cost was originally $15,000. J&M gave Union a special discount for paying early, an offer not available this year, Pohlmann said. The cost of fireworks also has increased.
“Apparently, the fireworks industry has been struggling with getting fireworks,” he said. “Most of it comes from China, so it has been hard to get fireworks and the cost has gone up.”
Aldermen agreed to approve the request, but asked Pohlmann to seek sponsors for the display to reduce the city’s cost.
“I think it’s a nice amenity to have for the citizens,” Alderman Paul Arand said. “I hate to cut it back a lot. People really do enjoy it.”
In past years, Union has received around $5,000 in donations from businesses for the fireworks show, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said.
On Monday, the Union Area Chamber of Commerce distributed a letter from Parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden asking for donations for the fireworks show, as well as the June 4 Founders Day Festival. The letter said donors will have their name displayed on the electronic message board outside the fireworks display at Veterans Memorial Park. Sons of the American Legion Squadron 297 co-sponsors the event.
“They usually give between $200 and $500, depending on the size of the organization,” Pohlmann told aldermen. “They are part of our advertisement and we put them on a shirt.”
The American Legion, Sons of the American Legion and American Legion baseball team also take up donations at the fireworks show, Pohlmann said.