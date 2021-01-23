With food insecurity on the increase globally, the Union FFA Chapter decided to address the issue locally by providing Christmas meals to families in need.
The chapter’s Think Global Act Local committee reached out to the Union R-XI School District’s social worker, Cheryl Savage, to help find families in the district who would benefit from Christmas meals and in conjunction with Union FFA, committed to pay $400 for the families’ meals.
The chapter’s goal was to donate 10 meals to families in need, but with extra money raised, it was able to donate 11 meals.
Committee members went to Fink’s ALPS Dec. 15 and bought 10 hams, a turkey, vegetables, potatoes, fruit, drinks and seasonings for the Christmas meals.
Think Global Act Local Committee members include: Tiffany White, Hailey White, Austin Redhage, Shaley Parmentier and Carlee Bocklage.
Union FFA Receives National Award
Union FFA was named a Gold Emblem Chapter and received the highest rating of three stars for its activity during the 2019-20 school year.
Chapters to receive the National Chapter Award improve their operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards, as well as a program of activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.
Prominent Union FFA activities include FFA Safety Day, where members teach elementary students about farm and home safety; environmental projects like Clean Stream, Adopt-a-Highway and tire recycling; the Antique Tractor Pull, and Franklin County FFA Cookout, which promote economic development; as well as fair activities.
Chapters receiving star ratings were honored in October at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind.
Union FFA has alumni meetings in the high school greenhouse every other month, with the next scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21. Contact the Union High agriculture department at 636-583-2513, extension 1721, or blaird@unionrxi.org for more information.
Fruit Sales Set Record
Union FFA’s recent fruit sales fundraiser, which included sales of fruit, candles, sausage, cheese and candy, brought in $33,724, about $8,000 more than last year. Money raised pays for field trips and other activities for the chapter.