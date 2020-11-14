The Union FFA trap team was successful in a shoot it played host to Saturday, Oct. 24.
With 196 points, the Union A team took second place among the 14 competing teams. The Union B team ended up with 116 points, and the Union C team had 92 points.
Owensville took first place in the meet with 199 points. With 189 points, St. Clair took third behind second-place Union.
Competing on the A team were FFA members Derick Gerding, Alex Bolzenius, Nick Heibel, Logan Wegescheide and Austin Redhage.
On the B team were Evan Swoboda, Benton Webb, Autumn Miller, Ian Meeker and Seth Swoboda.
The C team members were Carlee Bocklage, Aaron Minx and Kayla Cox.
The team also competed at meets in Fatima and Washington this season.
At the Fatima meet, Union placed first and Bolzenius was the second high-ranking individual. At the Washington trap meet, Union placed third with Bolzenius placing second and Gerding placing third.