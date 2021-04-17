The Union High FFA will have one team compete Saturday, April 17, at the state convention in Columbia.
The forestry team, made up of Seth Swoboda, Lydia Reed, Austin Redhage and Kaycee Feth, finished third at district competition, allowing the team to move to state.
Other Union teams that finished strong at district events, which were held between March 29-April 1, were fourth-place entomology, made up of Aaron Minix, Shaley Parmentier and Ian Meeker; fifth-place horses, made up of Amelia Davis, Alysha Brautigam, Maddie Cox and Mackenzie Lakso; fifth-place soils, made up of Kayla Cox, Sam Kleekamp and Alex Bolzenius; sixth-place agronomy, made up of Grace Sorensen, Hailey White, Tiffany White and Maggie Unerstall; sixth-place dairy foods, made up of Brooke Jaquin, Lanie Reed, Evan Swoboda and Maddy Eckstein; seventh-place poultry, made up of Sarah Feth, Lauren Pennington, Matthew Wilson and Jasmine Howell; eighth-place dairy cattle, made up of Carlee Bocklage, Bri Horn, Megan Eaker and Breana Bunch; and 10th-place floriculture, made up of Autumn Miller, Avery Heller and Hailey Taylor.
Teams with strong finishes at the March 23-24 area competition were second-place poultry, made up of Sarah Feth, Lauren Pennington, Matt Wilson and Jasmine Howell; second-place soils, made up of Sam Kleekamp, Kayla Cox and Alex Bolzenius; third-place horses, made up of Amelia Davis, Maddie Cox, Alysha Brautigam and Mackenzie Lakso; third-place forestry, made up of Austin Redhage, Seth Swoboda, Kaycee Feth and Lydia Reed; fourth-place agronomy, made up of Hailey White, Tiffany White, Maggie Unerstall and Grace Sorensen; fourth-place entomology, made up of Shaley Parmentier, Ian Meeker and Aaron Minix; sixth-place dairy cattle, made up of Breana Bunch, Megan Eaker, Brianna Horn, Carlee Bocklage and Tommy Voss; sixth-place dairy foods, made up of Brooke Jacquin, Evan Swoboda, Lanie Reed and Maddie Eckstein; sixth-place floriculture, made up of Haley Taylor, Avery Heller and Autumn Miller; seventh-place meats, made up of Joe Brune, Nick Voss, Patrick Branscum and David Greenwalt; and seventh-place knowledge, made up of Sam Monzyk, Allison Eckstein, Maddie Buehrle and Emily Wildhaber.
Students say the contests are fun because they allow them to meet people and make friends from around the state. They also help them learn more about agriculture-related topics.
Qualifying for state allows students to see the convention, which they say promotes personal growth and career success.