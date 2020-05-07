The Union FFA’s Tyler Eaker has been recognized as an Area 14 Star in Placement by the Missouri FFA Association.
The 16 Stars in Placement are selected based on outstanding achievement in an agricultural business, as part of the student’s agricultural experience program, and active participation in FFA. There are 20 chapters in Area 14, one of 16 areas up for the award.
Eaker’s supervised experience involves working at Lakebrink Heating & Air Conditioning in Union, where he works 20 to 45 hours a week performing maintenance and repairs. He works inside and outside the shop doing maintenance plans, repairs on shop equipment and repairs and installation of HVAC systems.
Eaker serves as the Union chapter’s sentinel and has competed at state in poultry and at the district level in forestry and agriculture sales career development events. He has attended the national and state FFA conventions.
Eaker is also a member of the Jeffriesburg 4-H Club, Franklin County Youth Fair Board and Immaculate Conception Church. After graduating high school, Eaker plans to attend State Tech of Missouri in Linn and continue working at Lakebrink.
Eaker is the son of Allen and Kathy Eaker of Union. His advisors are Kyle Maberry, Josh Roehrs and Danielle Blair.