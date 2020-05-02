Union FFA is one only 10 percent of chapters in the state to receive a Gold Emblem for Top Chapter Award.
The award, presented by the Missouri FFA Association, recognizes chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. They emphasize growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture, as well as providing educational experiences for the entire membership.
The Super Farmer Competition is among the Union FFA activities aimed at growing leaders. The fun contest allows students with an agriculture background to introduce farm chores to those who don’t have a farm background.
Union FFA also takes part in Safety Day, where members teach 500 elementary school students about safety skills, while practicing their own public speaking.
Members also collected trash along a 10-mile stretch of the Bourbeuse River to learn the importance of environmental stewardship.
The top chapters compete for the National FFA Chapter Award, which will be presented in the fall at the national convention in Indianapolis.
Union FFA advisors are Danielle Blair, Kyle Mabury and Josh Roehrs.