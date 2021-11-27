The Union chapter of the National FFA Organization was represented by many students at the Oct. 27-29 National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Students who attended the convention had to be among the top 30 earners of participation points in the chapter. Points are earned by attending and participating in various chapter activities.
The group also received a National Chapter Award.
Members Nichole Paulsen, Amber Gerlemann, Chris Novak, Tori Holland, Hanna Eckstein, Katie Feth, Evan Bevfoden and Justin Novak received their American FFA degrees.
Members also visited Zip City, where they took part in zip lining, rock climbing and laser tag. They also attended a dinner theater production.
Wurdack Research Center
First-year Union FFA chapter members visited the University of Missouri’s Wurdack Research Center near Cook Station on Oct. 7. Students learned about various species of insects, vehicle safety and the artificial insemination process. One of the activities included sticking their arms and hands inside one of the four chambers of a cow’s stomach.
The 1,200-acre farm, located along the Meramec River in the northeast Ozarks, has 260 acres of pasture and production fields, with the remainder being primarily upland hardwood forest, according to its website. It also houses an education building, where demonstrations, seminars and workshops are held.
Union students visiting Wurdack Research Center included: Bradon Major, Kalyssa Eads, Kris Miles, Cade Knese, Millie LaBoube, Tom Burton, Josie Bacott, Hansen Ward, Sam Getchman, Isaac Meyer, Tyler Lutes, Kyler Crawford, Colten Benton, Levi Helmig, Carson Owens, Troy Simons, Ty Greenwalt, Kailey Cooksey, Vanessa Pehle, Landon Hansel, Dixie Sorensen, Danielle Mendez, Marcie Keence, Isa Reyes, Adam Bolzenius, Tyler Durham, Lincoln Bailey, Trey Ladymon and Riley Zeitzmann.
Chapter takes part in Rituals
Union FFA officers took part in Rituals, an event in which officers perform opening and closing ceremonies in front of multiple judges, on Sept. 15.
Union did not place in the competition but did its best for having stand-ins for the adviser and president positions. The chapter president was in quarantine the day of competition.
Students taking part in Rituals included: Evan Swoboda, Maddie Cox, Autumn Miller, Hailey White, Brooke Jacquin, Megan Eaker and Tiffany White.