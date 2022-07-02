Summer break might be here, but the Union FFA Chapter is not slowing down.
Operation Clean Stream
Union FFA completed its portion of Operation Clean Stream, one of the largest river restoration projects in the United States, on the Bourbeuse River. Ten students helped clean the river on a one-day float trip June 17. The Union FFA members participated in the event from upstream of Massey Ford to Koko Beach.
Operation Clean Stream has become more than a river cleanup project. It is used as an activity for educating citizens on the value of clean water and our responsibility to the environment. It has helped turn the local waterways into a conservation and outdoor recreation resource available to be used by all citizens. Over the past 54 years, the program has aided in the removal of thousands of bank-side cabins and tons of trash. Most importantly, it has helped to improve water quality and enhance habitat for the local fish and wildlife. Operation Clean Stream has been recognized as a key environmental event in the St. Louis Region.
Union students collected more than 20 tires, many bags of trash, a long piece of tin, a TV and long metal pipe.
The Operation Clean Stream project is one of the favorite community service projects completed each year by the Union FFA Chapter.
In all, approximately 2,000 volunteers help clean up the Meramec River and its tributaries, including the Big, Bourbeuse, Courtois and Huzzah Rivers.
Cemetery cleanup
Union FFA also recently completed a community service project by mowing and trimming the Terry/Van Leer Family Cemetery, located west of Union. The cemetery is among the older ones in the area, with markers dating back to the 1800s. The majority of the plots are marked by small stones, with no identifying markers. Ten FFA members attended the project, and said it was a great success. The students enjoy cleaning the small cemetery, because it helps them relate to the people who lived in Franklin Country more than 100 years ago.
The FFA members had a challenge this year when a tree fell into the cemetery, but were able to get it cleaned up. The project is one of the many Building Our American Communities (BOAC) projects that Union FFA takes pride in performing. The BOAC program, sponsored by the Missouri Department of Agriculture, involves FFA members in community development.
The Union FFA Chapter has a rich tradition in participating in community events and said these activities help develop an award-winning chapter and prepare members as leaders.
The chapter is constantly striving to reach goals and motivate members to explore their role in agriculture. FFA is an integral part of agricultural education completing a three-part model of classroom instruction and hands-on experience. Activities range from community service to raising animals.
Service is an important part of the FFA. Through serving others, FFA members said they learn the importance of hard work, the rewards of a job well done and the satisfaction of helping others.