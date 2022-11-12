The Union FFA Chapter sent 20 students and three advisors to the 95th National FFA Convention Oct. 26-29 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Students received an “emotional charge” from being in a room with other FFA members from across the country, according to the Union chapter. The national convention showcases “premier leadership, personal growth and career success in the lives of its members.”
Students’ first stop after arriving Wednesday, Oct. 26, was Hunter’s Honey Farm in Martinsville, Indiana, where they observed the different processes honey goes through and got to try their variety of flavors. Students then visited Not Just Popcorn, in Edinburgh, Indiana. According to its website, the store offers a variety of popcorn flavors, from banana split to cheesy buffalo breath.
The students then attended the first session at Lucas Oil Stadium, where they heard from guest speaker Tamika Catchings, former University of Tennessee and Indiana Fever basketball star who now owns Tea’s Me Cafe in Indianapolis.
Thursday, the students volunteered for the National Day of Service, planting bulbs at Newfields, a 100-acre campus that includes museums and gardens. They also toured the FFA Mega Store and the Career Show, an area with 500 booths where students can learn about a wide variety of agricultural businesses, educational facilities and organizations available throughout the country. Presenters were on hand representing major car manufacturers, the armed forces, universities, conservation groups, commodity groups and more.
They also attended Thursday’s second session at Lucas Oil Stadium, where awards were presented, before attending Harvest Nights at Newfields, a Halloween-themed event.