Union FFA at National FFA Convention
Submitted Photo

The Union FFA Chapter sent 20 students and three advisors to the 95th National FFA Convention Oct. 26-29 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Students received an “emotional charge” from being in a room with other FFA members from across the country, according to the Union chapter. The national convention showcases “premier leadership, personal growth and career success in the lives of its members.”

