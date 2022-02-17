The Union Farmers’ Market is moving closer to an agreement with East Central College, but the formerly weekly event will be held less often.
The agreement is currently in legal review, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. He expects to bring it before the Union Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee later this month and the full board of aldermen in March.
The actual market will be similar to what Union has done the last couple of years, running from 4-7 p.m. on Fridays. But the location will be different.
“There’s no money involved,” Schmieder told the city’s Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee. “It’s, basically, for use of one of their (EEC) parking lots that’s generally abandoned on Friday afternoons.”
According to the city’s website, the market will be held at Parking Lot B at ECC, at 1964 Prairie Dell Road. That lot is located just off the Prairie Dell Road roundabout, northwest of the soccer field.
Schmieder said he expects the college to be a better fit for the market than the commuter lot the city leases at First Baptist Church, where it has been held the last two years.
“We’d really push it through advertising,” he said. “It will be visible from Highway 50. We’re trying to encourage some food trucks and activities on the campus, as well.”
Holding the market at ECC allows vendors to have an emergency shelter, though school buildings are expected to be closed to the public, Schmieder said. They did not always have access to the First Baptist Church building.
“We just think it’s a little bit more secure up there,” he said.
Another change is the market, which opens for the season April 22, will be held only the second and fourth Fridays of each month, through Sept. 9. Previously, it was held each week.
“The vendors were concerned with saturation if they go every week,” Schmieder said after the meeting. “It’s a lot of work for them, so they felt if they go every other week, it might help with demand and help with their time and efforts. We agreed.”
The market was held in the lot at First Baptist Church most weeks it was open in 2020 and 2021. The market was at the Dickey Bub parking lot in 2019 and at First Baptist before that.
The market gained in popularity after moving to Friday evenings from Saturday mornings midway through the 2020 season. With the event not competing directly with the Saturday market in Washington, more vendors and even food trucks started coming to the Union market.
Anyone interested in being a vendor at the Union Farmers’ Market can contact Wanda Parsons at 636-583-3600 or wparsons@unionmissouri.org.