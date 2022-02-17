Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Periods of mixed winter precipitation. Morning high of 37F with temps falling to near 25. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 9F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.