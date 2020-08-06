It might have only been one stand, but the Union Farmers’ Market was back open Saturday, Aug. 1, for the first time this season.
Debbie and Steve Weiler sold tomatoes, okra, peppers, canned pickles and other items picked from their garden in Leslie at the market in the parking lot at First Baptist Church. They plan to return each week they have produce remaining. They would like to bring additional items, like homemade salsa and jelly.
The Weilers plan to be open from 7-11 a.m. Saturdays, at least through August.
“I usually do gourds and pumpkins, but it all depends on the weather,” Steve Weiler said.
Business the first week was a little slow, but they hope it will pick up, he said.
“We’ll see how it goes,” Steve Weiler said. “I guess the rain kept them away.”
The Weilers reached out to Wanda Parsons in the city’s community development department about selling their produce, said James Schmieder, assistant city administrator.
“Given the revived interest, we decided to give it a try and it worked out very well,” Schmieder said. “Between the demand from the public, and the items being offered for sale by the Weilers, Saturday was a great start.”
The Weilers moved to Leslie after having a successful produce stand in Florissant for 30 years.
“They had quite the following up in Florissant, when they did it,” said Megan Walter, the Weilers’ niece, who was on hand for opening day.
The Weilers are taking precautions because of the coronavirus pandemic. They are wearing masks, have hand sanitizer available and are prebagging the produce.
The Weilers sold produce in 2018 at the Union Farmers’ Market, which was at First Baptist Church. They didn’t sell last year, when the farmers’ market was in the Dickey Bub parking lot, because the garden didn’t do very well, Debbie Weiler said.
But the garden is producing well so far this year. The Weilers even hope to have a second crop of tomatoes.
The city is looking for more vendors. Anyone who is interested in selling at the Union Farmers’ Market is asked to call Schmieder or Parsons at 636-583-3600.
Jake Worley stopped by to buy a jar of pickles and other items Saturday morning. He said his family has been checking often to see if the farmers’ market is open.
“Anything that’s getting people to come to Union is good,” he said.