The Union Farmers Market will feature some new things when it opens for the 2022 season Friday — most noticeably, a new location.
The market, which has often been held at the commuter lot next to the First Baptist Church near downtown Union in recent years, is moving to East Central College, 1964 Prairie Dell Road.
“We wanted to locate it there because the college is going to let our vendors have access to one of the buildings to use the restroom and refresh if they need to,” Union Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. “It gives us another location visible from Highway 50.”
The market will be located near the soccer field, just to drivers’ left as they enter from the roundabout, Schmieder said.
DeAnna Cassat, ECC’s vice president of finance and administration, said the college recently worked with the city of Union on beautifying the roundabout at the entrance to the college off Prairie Dell Road. After the city approached ECC about playing host to the farmers market, it gave them another chance to collaborate.
“We want everybody to know we are a public institution. We are here for the community, not just for students,” Cassat said.
Schmieder foresees the market being held along with ECC events, like its recently returned sports programs. While no baseball or softball games are currently scheduled at the same time as the farmers market, other events could complement the market in the future. “It’s a nice way for the public to get introduced to East Central College and some of the things that they’ve got going on,” he said. “We think there’s going to be some dates that coincide.”
It is also possible that games that were rained out could be rescheduled to line up with the farmers market, Cassat said.
The market is scheduled to wrap up for the season Sept. 9.
Other changes to the market include its move to twice a month, from 4-7 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays. That means it will be three weeks between this Friday’s first market of 2022 and the second market on May 13. Schmieder said the change came after vendors said they were concerned about “saturation” by having it every week.
The market has around 40 vendors lined up for the season, though not every one will be there each date, Schmieder said. “We’ve been averaging about 20 per market,” he said.
Among the new vendors will be A Pathway to Bliss and Blissful Spirit Candles, which advertises its candles are made with eco-friendly coconut soy wax. Also selling candles and other items is Kaleidoscope Tribe Co.
Other new vendors include G&G Creations and Grandpa & Grandma Crafts, both of which sell wreaths and wood items, as well as the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, which will have a kid-friendly booth.
Other new vendors include Simply Lou, which makes hand-dyed clothing like sweatshirts and T-shirts; Stitch ’n Stuff, which makes sewn items like flags and place mats; Sunflower Solutions, which sells native plant seedlings; and T-Elbert Images, which sells puzzles, cards, ornaments and other items.
Several new food-related vendors also will be on hand, including Willow & Oak, which sells heirloom plants like tomatoes, peppers, basil and cabbage. Other food vendors include Kentzo Koffee; Miss Becky’s Salsa Shack; Sweet Hope, which sells cinnamon rolls, cookies and bread; and Yaya’s Caravan, which sells mini-doughnuts.
After a slow start with only one vendor in 2020, the market was moved to Fridays from Saturdays to avoid competition with markets in Washington and elsewhere. The Union Farmers Market quickly increased to 20 vendors, a number it has often approached since.
Also introduced to the market in 2020 were food trucks, which will continue this year. Seoul Taco is scheduled to take part in the first market on Friday.
“They were here last year,” Schmieder said. “They’re very popular.”
Daddy O’s Cheesesteak will be at the farmers market May 13 and Love at First Bite on May 27.
This Friday’s market also will have an acoustic guitar performance from David Coffman.