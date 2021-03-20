After a surge in popularity late in the 2020 season, the former Union Farmers’ Market will be taking on a new name in 2020.
The Union Farmers’ and Artisans Market is scheduled to have its first event of the season Friday, April 2. Adding “artisan” to the name is meant to reflect the craft vendors who started selling at the market last year.
“With COVID, no one can do their craft shows indoors,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. “So that was a huge push for last year. It makes sense.”
The city’s parks, buildings, development and public service committee reviewed the name change at its Monday, March 15, meeting. The market was moved to Friday evenings from Saturday mornings a few weeks into the 2020 season, something that will continue this year.
“It was a big success by moving it,” Schmieder told the committee, which is made up of members of the board of aldermen. “Local vendors could still participate and go to the Saturday Market in Washington. We were able to have food trucks.”
The market will continue to usually be held at the commuter lot at First Baptist Church. The city has discussed moving the commuter lot, but the agreement to have the market there is in place for two more years.
Schmieder hopes to coordinate with the parks department to have some of the markets at City Park during Union’s Friday night concert series.
“I don’t like to have competing events on Friday nights,” he said. “It doesn’t make much sense. I think we need to team up and get some bigger events going on down at the main park.”
Schmieder expects to have large turnout from vendors. “I know they vendors are all excited about it, they’re all signing up,” he said. “It’s nice to see some life breathed into this. Forever it was one or two people, kind of a rinky dink operation on Saturday mornings ... It’s a really nice event and it’s worked out really well for us.”
The market has more than 30 vendors currently listed on the city’s website, selling everything from grass fed beef to homemade air fresheners.
The pandemic led the 2020 farmers’ market to start belatedly Saturday, Aug. 1, with one vendor stand. While the number of vendors grew slowly the first few weeks, it took off when some vendors approached the city about moving it to Friday evenings.
On Sept. 4, the first week the market was moved to Fridays, 15 vendors attended and 100 people visited within the first hour. The market, located at 801 U.S. Highway 50, also brought in food trucks serving cheesesteaks and other items.
Shortly before the market closed for winter, it was moved a couple times to Veterans Memorial Park so beer could be served.