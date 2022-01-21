The Union Farmers’ Market could be making another move this year.
The city and market vendors are discussing moving to the East Central College campus when the market opens this spring. Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said the parties will meet this week to hash out details.
“I can’t say it’s 100 percent, but we’re pretty close,” he said.
For the past two years the market has set up most weeks in the commuter parking lot the city uses at First Baptist Church. The market was at the Dickey Bub parking lot in 2019 and at First Baptist before that.
The market gained in popularity after moving to Friday evenings from Saturday mornings midway through the 2020 season.
Schmieder said the primary reason for the move is because ECC would have restrooms and an emergency shelter available for customers and vendors.
One of the questions still to be worked out is exactly where on campus and which building’s rest-rooms at the college would be available.
“They say it’s within walking distance to one of the buildings, but I want to make sure we’re talking apples to apples, and that everything lines up the way we are thinking,” Schmieder said.
Currently, market attendees and vendors do not have access to the restrooms at the church. Schmieder said the closest business with restrooms is Walgreens, located a tenth of a mile away, on the other side of the church.
Plus there are concerns with the weather.
“It’s kind of an exposed area,” Schmieder said of the commuter lot. “If it’s hot, if it’s stormy — it’s really windy up there — you’re kind of on your own.”
While the city likes having events closer to downtown Union, Schmieder said the exposure provided by having the market off Highway 50 is more valuable to the vendors.
“They like to be where people can see them,” he said. “They feel like the college provides them some of that opportunity. It gives them access to the student body and the people that are on the campus. It also helps promote some of the campus activities, so there were some pluses to considering that location.”
The market had only one vendor booth when it opened for the 2020 season. But it quickly grew to 15 to 20 vendors last year after adding non-food craft vendors and bringing in at least one food truck each week.