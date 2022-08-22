Union is considering partnering with East Central College on electric vehicle charging stations.
The two-unit charging station would be the latest recent partnership between the two. The city has worked with ECC on improvements at the roundabout at the entrance to the college and ECC has hosted the Union Farmers’ Market this summer, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said at the Aug. 15 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting.
The college plans to acquire the electric vehicle charging stations from ChargePoint and locate them near an existing Ameren electric box on the campus. The stations, which would be open to the public, are expected to be operational next summer.
Schmieder said Ameren Missouri will cover $5,000 of the project’s $12,000 price tag, which does not include site preparation, through a grant. The college is also looking for assistance from the ECC Foundation, according to Joel Doepker, ECC’s vice president of external relations.
City officials met with ECC after the college asked the city if it would like to take part.
“They’re going to do it regardless of whether we participate or not,” Schmieder said.
Whatever the decision, Schmieder recommended the city pay $1,000 each of the next two years to participate in the program. The charging station will be open to the public.
Schmieder said the station would be a “slow charger,” which is less expensive than a faster version, which would cost around $20,000 each.
Both Doepker and Union officials said they were unsure if drivers will be charged for using the station. ECC would be responsible for the electric bills for the charging station, Schmieder said.
“Ours would be a one-time partnership fee, so that we could put our name on it and say that we’re partnering with the college,” Schmieder said.
According to the user-generated PlugShare.com, the closest charging stations to Union are at two car dealerships in Washington, Chris Auffenberg Ford and Schicker Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, at Walmart in Sullivan and The Landing Hub hotel in Pacific, with another at Jellystone Park campground between Eureka and Pacific.
Alderman Barbara Laberer asked about people who might stay at the charging station all night.
“The Union Police Department will not let you,” Mayor Bob Schmuke said. “They will run you off.”
The board voted to move forward with discussions on the agreement. A final agreement would have to be written into a formal ordinance, which would need approval from the full Board of Aldermen.
Schmuke said the charging stations sound like a good idea. “I don’t think we will have much trouble supporting it.”