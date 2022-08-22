East Central College (ECC)
Buy Now

Union is considering partnering with East Central College on electric vehicle charging stations.

The two-unit charging station would be the latest recent partnership between the two. The city has worked with ECC on improvements at the roundabout at the entrance to the college and ECC has hosted the Union Farmers’ Market this summer, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said at the Aug. 15 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting.