After expressing concern earlier about the future of the planned $12 million Union Expressway, Union officials say the project is moving forward.
In May, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) included $86 million in safety and capacity improvements along Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair on its $10 billion 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), with construction expected to start in 2026. That raised eyebrows because the expressway is currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase, with construction expected in 2023.
City officials did not know if MoDOT would incorporate the 0.7-mile Union Expressway, which will connect from the intersection of Highway 47 south and Highway 50 to Highway 47 north near Old County Farm Road, into its wider plans. A draft of Union’s comprehensive plan update even recommended a bypass alignment connecting the northern and southern portions of Highway 47 to the south of Highway 50, instead of the current plan to go northeast of Highway 50.
Union is continuing with its plans for the expressway, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said. The Board of Aldermen is having a couple closed session meetings to discuss right-of-way acquisition.
Zimmermann told the Union Development Corp. (UDC) board at its Aug. 4 meeting that he was surprised to learn the day before that MoDOT has a request for proposals out on the Highway 47 project.
Zimmermann said the Union Expressway project came out of an engineer’s report that looked at three main corridors that were “reasonable.” The city considered the alignment that crossed the Bourbeuse River to the south, one that went far to the north, around Independence Drive, before reconnecting with Highway 47 south, and the one the city ended up choosing.
“This section was the most financially feasible,” he said of the city’s plan. “It adds capacity by adding two lanes, one lane north and one lane south; it then removes traffic from the existing (Highway 47) corridor, which improves the Main Street intersection and the 47 north-50 intersection. It takes those from an F (rating) to, I think, a B.”
At this time, Zimmermann said he doesn’t think MoDOT knows what it will do with the Highway 47 project.
According to documents provided by MoDOT, the request for proposals was sent June 14, asking for consulting engineering firms to perform professional services for the 12.7-mile Highway 47 project, as well as for work on Interstates 70, 270 and 44 in St. Louis County and the city of St. Louis.
Consultants making MoDOT’s “short list” are expected to be selected Aug. 26 and then interviewed, said Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties. The study is expected to start in December, with a conceptual study to be released in the summer of 2025.
While MoDOT has not released details of what the Highway 47 capacity improvements will look like, local officials hope it will expand the highway to four lanes.
The city of Union is paying $1.9 million of the $10.2 million expressway portion of the Union Expressway project, while Franklin County is paying $660,003 of the $1.98 million cost for a roundabout at the northern end of the project. Federal funds administered through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments is paying for the rest.
Zimmermann was asked if the two-lane expressway could be expanded to four lanes in the future.
“You could sister it,” he said. “You could build a two-lane section directly adjacent to it.”
Zimmermann sees the expressway as a “good project” that will help immediately. It also has a major advantage over the larger Highway 47 improvements.
“The thing to keep in mind, on MoDOT, the gas tax could be rescinded,” he said. “Then the project goes away. ... This (Expressway) is a funded project and it can be constructed, whereas MoDOT’s has the potential to not be funded.”
The draft STIP notes that funding for the Highway 47 expansion could be eliminated should the General Assembly repeal the gradual 12-cent gasoline tax increase approved in 2022.
UDC board President Robert Borgmann said something needs to happen with Highway 47. “Because you can’t get to Union from 3:30 to 5 or 5:30,” he said.