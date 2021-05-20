Although it will mostly go through a field and river bed, the city of Union and Franklin County are having to split the cost of a sound study for the planned Union Expressway.
The $12.2 million expressway will provide a new route for a new seven-tenths-of-a-mile portion of Highway 47, eliminating the portion where it runs together with Highway 50. The city of Union is in charge of the expressway itself, and Franklin County is responsible for the roundabout at the northern intersection with the existing part of Highway 47, near Old County Farm Road.
Because the expressway is a new roadway, the Missouri Department of Transportation is requiring the sound study to determine the road’s impact on adjacent properties, Union City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told the board of aldermen at its meeting Monday, May 10. With the county and city having an agreement to share costs, each entity is responsible for $9,000 of the $18,000 study’s total cost.
The board unanimously approved the study but not before questioning the need for it.
“So this, basically, doesn’t affect anybody, does it, except for the industrial park?” Alderman Bob Schmuke said.
“The industrial park and, I guess, the soybeans,” Zimmermann said.
The agreement is a supplement to Union’s agreement with Cochran Engineering, of Union. The sound study will be conducted by HR Green, of Chesterfield.
Although city officials seemed confident the project would have little noise impact, HR Green Project Manager Jason S. Dohrmann wrote there are several locations that could potentially be impacted by noise from the Union Expressway. According to a letter from Dohrmann to Cochran engineer Bradford Dunagan, noise from the expressway could impact residential areas east of Highway 47 along Rock Road and near the mobile home park south of Riverview Place, west of Highway 47 along East State Street, as well as near the southern portion of the project at the intersection with Highway 50.
In addition, baseball fields west of Highway 47 have the potential to be impacted, Dohrmann wrote.
HR Green will analyze potential noises in the area. In the event traffic noise impacts are found, the city could be required to build noise abatement walls.
Franklin County still has to approve a sound survey for the roundabout portion of the expressway.
The city is paying $1.9 million of the $10.2 million expressway portion of the project. Franklin County is paying $660,003 of the roundabout’s $1.98 million cost.
Federal grant money will pay for the remainder of the project.
Right-of-way acquisition on the expressway is expected in February 2022, with construction taking place between April and December of 2023. The project includes a new bridge over the Bourbeuse River.