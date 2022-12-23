The $12 million Union Expressway project continues to progress.
Plans call for the expressway to bypass the city’s existing intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 47 north, with a new bridge and elevated roadway through the floodplain.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The $12 million Union Expressway project continues to progress.
Plans call for the expressway to bypass the city’s existing intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 47 north, with a new bridge and elevated roadway through the floodplain.
The city has completed appraisals for neighboring property and is preparing to acquire right of way for the expressway project, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said at the Dec. 7 meeting of the Union Transportation Committee. The city hopes to have right of way acquired for the 0.7 mile project by mid-July 2023.
“If we can’t get all of the right of way acquired by that time, for instance if we have to go through condemnations, then we, of course, would do a project extension,” he said.
The city remains “very anxious” to see the Missouri Department of Transportation’s plans for Highway 47 improvements between Washington and St. Clair, Zimmermann said. The agency approved $86 million for safety and capacity improvements along the route in July but has yet to release details of the project.
MoDOT hired design firm HNTB, of Kansas City, to work on conceptual studies for Highway 47, as well as three other projects closer to St. Louis.
Highway 47 is fourth on the priority list of the bundled projects, because its funding is now further in to the future, with partial funding coming in 2027, MoDOT officials previously said. Before beginning work on Highway 47, HNTB and MoDOT will undertake improvements to Interstate 70 between the Missouri River and Hanley Road; Interstate 270 from north of Dorsett Road to north of Highway 180, St. Charles Rock Road; and various bridges on Interstate 44 between Fox Creek and Nebraska Avenue.
Zimmermann said the Lochmueller Group, which performed a study on the Highway 47 corridor in 2017, is a sub-consultant on HNTB’s study. That $150,000 study was paid for by Franklin County, the cities of Union and Washington and the Union and Washington special road districts. Cochran Engineering, of Union, used the Lochmueller report on Highway 47 as a “jumping off” point for the Union Expressway project, according to Missourian archives.
“We’re really anxious to see what they will be doing,” Zimmermann said. “MoDOT thinks it’s probably going to be at least a year before they have an understanding of what their plans will be on that project.”
Zimmermann said he most recently talked to Lochmueller representatives about the project a few months ago.
“I was thinking Lochmueller was upset that we didn’t use them for the expressway project, if I remember right” said committee member Russell Rost, who preceded Zimmermann as Union city administrator.
“A little bit, I think,” Zimmermann said.
City officials had expressed uncertainty about whether MoDOT would incorporate the expressway into the plans for Highway 47. The city is overseeing construction of the expressway itself, while Franklin County is in charge of a roundabout that will connect Highway 47 north to the Union Expressway near the existing intersection with Old County Farm Road.
While the expressway required MoDOT approval, it differs from the larger Highway 47 project because federal funding for the expressway came through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, rather than from MoDOT.
But Zimmermann previously defended the expressway as the most financially feasible way to deal with congestion near the intersection of Highways 47 and 50, while it has also had federal funding allocated for it (through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, outside of MoDOT), while the Highway 47 project could still be pulled, should the state’s recent gas tax increase be canceled.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.