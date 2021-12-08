The $12.2 million Union Expressway project continues to move forward, with the city recently receiving its environmental clearance from the Missouri Department of Transportation and the federal government.
“It means that we can go forward with our preliminary design, get that ready for submittal,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said after Monday’s Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee meeting.
Once the preliminary design is submitted and approved and a right-of-way drawing is submitted, Union will receive an acquisition date. “That allows us to begin acquiring right of way,” Zimmermann said. “Really, that right-of-way acquisition is the last thing that has to happen prior to the bidding phase.”
But before residents start planning to get home from work earlier, that process will still take time. Zimmermann said construction on the Union Expressway is not expected to start until early 2023. It’s expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
Zimmermann previously said the environmental review for the expressway project was complicated because of the presence of several endangered mussel species in the 154-mile Bourbeuse River, which a new bridge on the expressway will cross.
The Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, agreed to move $18,000 Union got back from its former health insurance company, Benefit Administration Systems, into its share of the expressway project. The move is expected to be approved by the full board next week.
“I wanted to get their permission to deposit in that account instead of the general fund,” city Finance Director Heather Keith said after the meeting.
The city wants to ensure it will have enough money for the expressway, Keith said.
The seven-tenths-of a-mile expressway will bypass part of the intersection of highways 47 and 50, which is a source of long backups for much of the day. The expressway will go from the southeastern intersection of highways 47 and 50 to a newly built roundabout further north on Highway 47, near the intersection with Old County Farm Road.
The city is paying $1.9 million of the $10.2 million expressway portion of the project. Franklin County is paying $660,003 of the roundabout’s $1.98 million cost. Federal grant money will cover the remainder of the project.
In October, county Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said MoDOT came back with some “suggestions and observations” on the county’s roundabout portion of the project.
“I drive that every day,” Grutsch said. “Not so much in the morning, but in the evening, the traffic just seems to be getting worse and worse and worse. So hopefully it happens sooner than later.”