A Union committee approved several additions to Cochran Engineering’s contract for the proposed $12 million Union Expressway.
The personnel, finance and public works committee, which is made up of members of the board of aldermen, approved the changes Monday, Aug. 3. It still needs approval from the full board.
Among the changes are additional traffic analysis required by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) that will cost $16,900. According to a letter from Shawn Lerai White, senior traffic engineer with subcontractor CBB Transportation Engineers and Planners, MoDOT requested that the evaluation include both the proposed roundabout and an alternative traffic signal, both in existing and anticipated 2040 conditions.
Another $16,063 is being spent on survey services for mussels in the Bourbeuse River, which the expressway would cross. An estimated $14,093 will be spent to relocate the mussels.
Another $19,657 would be spent on preparing a biological assessment if species listed as endangered or threatened are found during the initial survey.
Committee Chairman Bob Schmuke questioned the need for the assessments. “We’re not going in the river, we’re going over the river,” he said.
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann responded that the city still has to ensure it isn’t disrupting an endangered species.
“There are several endangered mussel species in the river,” he said. “The Bourbeuse River is actually a really high-quality stream, a lot of threatened species.”
Zimmermann said making the additions to the existing contract was more efficient than going out and bidding the items separately.
A committee with the East-West Gateway Council of Governments recently moved forward a total of $8 million in federal grant money for the Union Expressway, which is on a draft list of projects in the region, as well as an adjacent roundabout.
A vote from East-West Gateway’s full board is expected Aug. 26.
The Union Expressway projects are the only ones in Franklin County on East-West Gateway’s draft list for its fiscal year 2021-24 Transportation Improvement Program.
The project features the seven-tenths of a mile Union Expressway itself, which includes a new bridge over the Bourbeuse River and roadway connecting to the current south Highway 47 intersection with Highway 50. The city is seeking a $6.9 million grant for the $10.2 million expressway portion.
Drivers will exit Highway 47 on the north end at a proposed roundabout near the current intersection with Old County Farm Road. The county is seeking a $1.4 million grant for the roundabout, which has a total cost of nearly $2 million.
The roundabout is now expected to be located at Highway 47’s current intersection with Old County Farm Road.
“It may move based on issues that we run into in the design,” Zimmermann said Monday.
Zimmermann was asked about creating a “high-speed” roundabout at the intersection.
“That’s not necessarily what we’re after, we’re after creating an intersection that is very safe and allows free movement,” he said. “The more we can do that, the better the traffic flow will be at the intersection.”
A public comment period on East-West Gateway’s website (ewgateway.org) runs through Aug. 15.