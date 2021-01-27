A new wrinkle for the planned $12 million Union Expressway could add to the costs for local governments.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is requiring the city of Union and Franklin County hire a consultant on MoDOT’s behalf and have the local entities pay for it, Union City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said at a Thursday, Jan. 21, meeting of the Franklin County Transportation Committee.
“MoDOT has to create a scope for this, because I don’t know what they’re going to require,” said Zimmermann, who was re-elected the committee’s chairman at the meeting. “Are they going to want to participate in the prequalified consultant selection, and how much is it going to cost us? Those are things we don’t know yet.”
The consultant will handle construction administration duties that MoDOT typically does on surface transportation projects, Zimmermann said after the meeting.
“It kind of caught us a little off guard,” he said.
The county recently got a commitment from MoDOT that the roundabout portion of the expressway has been approved, said Jim Grutsch, the county’s highway administrator.
MoDOT has provided design parameters for the roadway portion, connecting between the intersection of South Highway 47 and Highway 50 and the current location of the intersection of Old County Farm Road and North Highway 47, but is allowing itself to make additional comments as the project progresses, Zimmermann said. He expects work on the project in 2021 to feature modeling on the roundabout and the project as a whole.
Last summer, the East-West Gateway Council of Governments moved forward a total of $8 million in federal grant money for the Union Expressway, as well as the adjacent roundabout, part of a list of regional projects receiving funding.
The Union Expressway projects were the only ones in Franklin County on East-West Gateway’s draft list for its fiscal year 2021-24 Transportation Improvement Program.
The project features the seven-tenths of a mile Union Expressway itself, which includes a new bridge over the Bourbeuse River and roadway connecting to the current south Highway 47 intersection with Highway 50. The city sought a $6.9 million grant for the $10.2 million expressway portion.
Drivers will exit Highway 47 on the north end at a proposed roundabout near the current intersection with Old County Farm Road. The county sought a $1.4 million grant for the roundabout, which has a total cost of nearly $2 million.
The roundabout is now expected to be located at Highway 47’s current intersection with Old County Farm Road, though that could change if new issues come up in the design.
The project also underwent a review last fall for endangered mussels in the area where the bridge will cross but none were found. The Bourbeuse is among the leading rivers in Missouri for endangered mussel species.