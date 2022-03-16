The $12 million Union Expressway project is moving into the right-of-way acquisition process.
The Union Board of Aldermen voted Monday to approve a $55,450 agreement with Bill Hampton Enterprises, of Hazelwood, to negotiate the purchase of the land needed for the 0.7-mile bypass.
The stretch will be built between the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 47 south and a roundabout to be built near the current intersection of Highway 47 north and Old County Farm Road. The project includes a new bridge over the Bourbeuse River.
The agreement pays Hampton to do the work in appraising and acquiring the 15 parcels of land for the expressway, but it does not pay for the land itself. The city estimates land acquisition will cost a total of $150,000, though that remains uncertain.
“With right-of-way you just don’t know,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said after the March 7 Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee meeting. “If somebody doesn’t want to work with us, we go to condemnation. Who knows what the value is that’s going to come out of that?”
The city of Union and Franklin County are splitting the costs of right-of-way acquisition on the project.
The committee recommended approval to the full Board of Aldermen. It was approved by the full board March 14.
The Union Expressway also was discussed at the March 10 meeting of Franklin County’s Highway 47 Corridor Committee. Though the expressway is expected to, at least initially, be one lane in each direction, it was discussed as a key link in the move to make Highway 47 four lanes from Washington south to St. Clair.
Once the right-of-way acquisition is completed, the final expressway plans will need to be approved by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
“Then we can bid the project, theoretically, a year from now,” said David Christensen with Union-based Cochran Engineering, which is providing engineering services for the city. “Prices will go down by then, hopefully.”
Once construction starts, the Union Expressway project is expected to take about 18 months to complete, Christensen said.
Franklin County has had positive discussion with property owners on right-of-way acquisition, though its share of property to acquire is less than the city’s.
Union is overseeing construction of the expressway itself, while the county handles the roundabout, said Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch. The county is dealing with UPS and others in an industrial area, while the city has to deal with property owners of farm land and flood plain southeast of the river.
“We’ve had communication with the property owners, and they’re encouraged with development, more than anything,” Grutsch said.
Once the expressway is completed, the “central interchange” of the larger Highway 47 project will be addressed, Presiding County Commissioner Tim Brinker said. The entire 13-mile project has been estimated to cost $175 million. The county is seeking financial help from MoDOT and the recent federal infrastructure bill.
“Beyond that leaves the two legs of the corridor (from Washington to Union and Union to St. Clair) that we have been working on since the dawn of man, it seems like,” Brinker said.