Union’s newest park will be called Grant Station Park.
The Board of Aldermen voted Monday to establish an area on Grant Street as parks lands, under the name Grant Station Park. The park is expected to be the home of model train rides this summer.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Union’s newest park will be called Grant Station Park.
The Board of Aldermen voted Monday to establish an area on Grant Street as parks lands, under the name Grant Station Park. The park is expected to be the home of model train rides this summer.
The property on Grant Street is bordered by Washington Avenue to the west, Church Street to the east and Flat Creek to the south.
The St. Louis Live Steamers are now building track on the park site, which has been grassy floodplain for years. But Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said that even though public activities have yet to start at the park, it is important to be designated as a park with a name so people can find the park.
“One of the motivating factors in identifying that as a specific park, rather than open green space, as we have done in the past, is that it allows people to pinpoint a specific location,” he said. “If they are going to be attending an event or meeting someone, it helps to give a geographic location.”
Having a name and official city park will help the Steamers group and city in marketing model train events.
“If you want people to come to your event, if you want people to participate in your function, you have to make it easy for them to identify where that function is at,” Pohlmann said.
The name Grant Station Park was likely chosen in an online poll because it makes “the most logical sense,” Pohlmann said. “It’s on Grant Street,” he said.
With the park name officially approved, the St. Louis Live Steamers will look at changing the group’s name, Joel Pittenger, Live Steamers board chairman, told The Missourian.
“We want to probably integrate our name with the name of the park,” he said. “We’ve sort of been waiting them out.”
Aldermen agreed to give the park the name that was selected in a contest by a plurality of online voters.
Grant Station Park, named for the street the park is located on, received 43.42 percent of the vote, beating out Union Station Park, which got 36 percent of the vote, and Rock Island Park, which garnered 19 percent of the vote.
The city plans to place a sign at the park, similar to signs used elsewhere in the park system, Pohlmann said.
“The location of that sign will be determined at a later time, because we want to make sure that we don’t interfere with the infrastructure of the track system,” he said. “We don’t want to put anything in that doesn’t have to do with the track system until that’s in place. We’ve talked about planting some trees down there as well, some other parts to make that a little bit more of a pleasing area visually, but we don’t want to do anything until we know what the true infrastructure is going to be for the Steamers organization.”
Once the track footprint is in, the city will look at locations for other items, Pohlmann said.
The city did recently move a picnic table to Grant Station Park to give Steamers members a place to sit when they are working on the track.
The area north of Grant Street that the Steamers group uses for storage is not considered part of the park, City Attorney Matt Schroeder told aldermen. Therefore it is not open to the public.
The Steamers, who have not run their trains since 2019, when they were based in Eureka, have laid around 700 feet of track and mostly excavated the first loop of tracks, which they hope to open on several weekends late this summer, Pittenger said. They still have a lot of work to do on an area where vehicles drive through to drop off model trains and equipment.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.