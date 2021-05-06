City of Union employees will get a raise of up to 3 percent each in the proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget.
The city’s personnel, finance and public works committee, made up of board of aldermen members, gave tentative approval to the increase at its Monday meeting.
Aldermen chose to give all employees 2.6 percent cost-of-living increases. The remaining 0.4 percent will be based on merit and up to the employee’s supervisor.
City Finance Director Heather Keith also presented the committee with the option of basing the 3 percent raise half on merit and half on cost of living or fully basing it on cost of living.
They decided to go with the 2.6 percent cost-of-living increase because that is in line with the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics increase over the past year, Keith said.
If everyone receives the merit increase, the cost to the city will be an additional $93,810 total for the combined raises, Keith said. The cost-of-living increases alone total $81,295.75.
In the 2020-21 budget, employees also received up to a 3 percent increase, but it was broken down to 1.5 percent cost of living and 1.5 percent merit.
Union’s total projected general fund budget is about $9.59 million, up from the $9.53 million approved for the 2020-21 budget year.
The 2021-22 projected general fund balanced by $260 after the city cut two of three police vehicles from an earlier budget “wish list,” including one $49,000 vehicle and a $31,000 chief’s vehicle.
The possibility of using money from the $2.2 million the city is expected to receive from the federal American Rescue Plan was raised last month, but officials said they still haven’t received guidance on how that can be spent.
“We have a broad definition, like ‘water-sewer,’ but not what kind of water-sewer,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said.
The city also is expected to receive money for police funding that Franklin County has left over from the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, though Zimmermann didn’t yet know how much Union will receive. “The only thing they could tell me is that we will receive it in June,” he said.
The park fund budget ended up with a $20 surplus. Aldermen previously voted to move $579,280 from the general fund to cover a projected park fund deficit. They cut the police vehicles to cover the deficit that the move created in the general fund.