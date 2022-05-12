City of Union employees could be seeing a larger than normal pay raise in the upcoming budget year.
The Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee, made up of part of the Board of Aldermen, voted 4-1 Monday to follow city staff’s recommendation for a 5 percent cost-of-living pay increase for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The vote came after some members wanted a larger raise and others advocated for a smaller increase.
Nationally, the cost of living has increased 8.5 percent in the past year, Finance Director Heather Keith said, citing Bureau of Labor Statistics figures. The cost to the city of a pay raise is $31,270 for each percent increased.
The 5 percent raise was already in the preliminary budget, which still needs final approval from the Board of Aldermen.
During the meeting, Mayor Bob Schmuke brought up raises city employees have had in past years.
Even with the economic uncertainty after the coronavirus pandemic shutting down or restricting many businesses, the city gave employees up to a 3 percent raise in May 2020 for the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to previous Missourian reporting. That included a 1.5-percent cost-of-living increase for all employees and up to 1.5 percent in a merit-pay raise, which would allocated by supervisors.
For the 2021-22 budget, all employees received a 2.6-percent cost-of-living increase, with an additional merit increase of up to 0.4 percent.
Schmuke said Union should consider a 3 percent cost-of-living raise, with up to 2 percent more for merit.
“Employees have got to realize, they’ve been getting better than a cost-of-living increase for several years,” Schmuke said. “I think everybody deserves a raise over a year’s time, I think some of it needs to be a straight raise, and some of it needs to be merit.”
Alderman Tom Strubberg suggested a 5 percent raise for all employees, plus additional funds for merit increases.
“Things have a changed a lot in the last year,” Strubberg said. “There are places that are giving literally 50 percent (on top of) what their starting wage was a year and a half ago. They’ve gone from $12 an hour starting wage to $18. I know we like to tell people that our benefit package is pretty good, but that only goes so far.”
Strubberg asked City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann about the city’s average starting wage and was told between $15 and $16 per hour.
“The benefits are good, but in this day and age, $15 an hour is almost insulting, especially if you want someone to drive a truck,” Strubberg said.
Alderman Barbara Laberer said the cost of paying for benefits for the city also is going up. “It costs the city more for health insurance, everything,” she said.
Strubberg and Alderman Jacob Doepke raised the possibility of employees leaving if wages are not competitive.
Alderman Karen Erwin, the only member of the Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee to vote against the raise, said many people with other employers are not getting raises, adding the city should stick with its usual 3 percent raise. “I’m not trying to take anything away from our employees, but they get paid really good in comparison to a lot of the jobs that are out there,” she said.
Aldermen Brian Pickard, Amanda Sullivan and Dennis Soetebier joined Strubberg in the committee vote for the 5 percent pay increase. The decision is expected to go before the full Board of Aldermen at its Monday, May 9 meeting.
“With the 8 1/2 percent cost of living (increase), I say we just give them the 5 percent this year, look at it again next year,” Pickard said. “If it’s still the same, we might have to do 5 percent again next year.”
Zimmermann said the city is doing a salary study to compare its employee pay to other places, though it will not be ready in time for the budget being approved.
Schmuke agreed that Union needs to increase its starting wages. “We need to get some people that want to work in the street department, the water department, places like that,” he said. “That’s the place where we’re dragging, like Tom said, trying to get someone to drive a truck with a (commercial driver’s license) for $15. You’re not going to touch it for less than $25 an hour.”