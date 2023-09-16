The city of Union’s fall electronics recycling event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 801 W. Brown St.
The city is in the process of approving the dates for Union’s 2024 recycling events on April 18 and Nov. 2. The dates were recommended by the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee on Aug. 21, with final approval expected from the full Board of Aldermen Monday, Sept. 18.
“We’re trying to get it on the calendar a little bit earlier, because (dates) are booking up well in advance,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said.
With the event requiring workers to be outside for five hours, Union does not want to hold it when weather gets too cold.
“We’re trying to plan ahead and get on the calendar, otherwise, there’s a chance we are going to get our dates pushed into December, and that’s, obviously, undesirable,” Schmieder said.
The Midwest Recycling Center collected 11,800 pounds at its last Union event in spring 2023, a decrease from 12,000 and 14,000 pounds collected at the city’s 2022 collections, Schmieder said. “Our fall events are usually a little bit heavier than our spring event,” he said. “So we’re expecting a pretty decent turnout.”
The city pays the Midwest Recycling Center $550 to run each event. Midwest Recycling Center has locations in Imperial, Jefferson City, Park Hills and Kansas City.
Most electronics items will be accepted at the event, working or not, according to a flyer for the event, though some will be subject to fees.
Wood console and big screen projection televisions will cost $50 to recycle, while cathode ray tube TVs will cost $50 for 27 inches or larger and $30 for 26 inches or smaller. LED, LCD or plasma TVs will cost $20 to recycle.
Any device containing freon will cost $10, printers and copiers will cost $5 and cathode ray tube computer monitors will cost $5 each.
Lawn and garden equipment must have oil and gas removed.
No smoke detectors, batteries, light bulbs, fluorescent tubes, DVDs or VHS tapes will be accepted.
Other items accepted include keyboards, laptops, cell phones, pagers, radios, scanners, speakers, VHS and DVD players, fax machines, answering machines, stereos, furnaces, water heaters, air conditioners, microwaves, power tools and kitchen appliances.
