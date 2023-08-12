A Union man sustained moderate injuries after veering off the road and overturning early Friday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that shortly before 3 a.m., Michael Renshaw, 71, was driving a 2005 Honda Pilot westbound on an outer road (Old Route 66) along Interstate 44 near Prairie Dell Road, northeast of St. Clair, when he swerved to avoid what he thought was another vehicle. The Pilot traveled off the road, struck a ditch, then a tree, and overturned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.