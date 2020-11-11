Union has given the go-ahead for a group of disc golf enthusiasts to clear the overgrown course at Clark-Vitt Park.
The agreement, approved at the board of aldermen meeting Monday, Nov. 9, calls for Highlander Land Clearing and Excavation LLC of Marthasville to clear trees, shrubs and other vegetation at the 11-hole course along Autumn Hill by Dec. 18. Highlander is doing the work free of charge, but the city will present the company with a voucher saying it has completed $2,500 worth of volunteer work.
The request has been in the works since at least August, when Joshua Smith-Moore, owner of Aces & Eagles disc golf store in Washington, presented some ideas for the course at a park advisory board meeting.
A group of 20 to 30 people plays disc golf in Washington and St. Clair each week and would like to play in Union, Smith-Moore said. But the woods along the narrow fairways are so thick that players often lose their discs.
The group considered cleaning up the course by hand and determined that would be too much work, Smith-Moore said. So it met with Highlander owner Roger Williams, an avid disc golf player, who is willing to donate his time to help clear the property.
Smith-Moore said many of the people who come to his shop are from Union, though they usually have to go to St. Clair or Washington to play. The Union course usually has only been available in winter, when the vegetation dies off.
The agreement says any damage caused is Highlander’s responsibility.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said city officials are still working on insurance for the clearing, but they hope to complete it within two weeks.
The city is considering expanding the disc golf course, possibly along City Lake and into neighboring parks. The course expansion is among the issues up for discussion during a virtual and in-person forum at city hall Dec. 10. The meeting has been pushed back after being scheduled for Nov. 17.
Pohlmann said the city could reduce the Clark-Vitt course to nine holes, then add another nine holes going from the lake toward City Park.
“There’s a potential of adding another nine holes throughout that park system and then having a cool 18-hole disc golf course. That is what I’ll be presenting at the limited public forum,” he said.
Pohlmann showed the wooded park Oct. 7 to a representative from the Missouri Department of Conservation. The city cut down 61 dead trees and could remove another 91 trees that are diseased, dangerous or have the potential to be dangerous on the department’s recommendations.
“We’re in discussions on the potential of a controlled burn to remove some of the underbrush that has accumulated over the years,” Pohlmann said, adding that the trees range in size from 3 to 28 inches wide.
Other concerns at Clark-Vitt include a steep paved trail, which goes from 700 feet in elevation straight down to 600 feet.
Other improvements at the park include a rubber play surface at the playground. The city recently was awarded a $30,000 state grant for that, which is expected to cover about half the cost of the play surface.
Improvements with stormwater drainage also are needed at Clark-Vitt, Pohlmann said.