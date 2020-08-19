Weeks after its soft opening, the new Union City Hall paid tribute to those who helped bring the project to life.
The Friday, Aug. 14, ribbon cutting featured current and former city dignitaries. The building at 10 E. Locust St. is the first dedicated city hall Union has had.
From 1972 until July 2020, city hall was housed in the city auditorium at 500 E. Locust Street, which it shared with everything from volleyball matches to wedding receptions. Before that, city hall shared space with the police and fire departments on the corner of Church and Locust streets.
“I look forward to the future the city hall has to offer us and being part of these decisions,” Mayor Rod Tappe told the 35 people in attendance.
Tappe, who took office in 2019, paid tribute to those who helped spearhead the project, even jointly holding the large ribbon-cutting scissors with former Mayor Mike Livengood, who Tappe defeated in the April 2019 election.
“These people were important well before I came along, and (they) came up with the planning, the finance and the design of this beautiful building,” Tappe said.
Tappe also thanked former City Administrator Russell Rost, who was unable to attend because he is preparing for knee surgery, as well as former Aldermen Vicki Jo Hooper, Bill Isgriggs, David Pope and Dale Schmuke. Some of them also were in attendance.
“They were all so instrumental in making this beautiful building for Union a reality,” Tappe said.
The new city hall, which was originally scheduled to open in October, came in ahead of schedule and under its $4.5 million budget. The city broke ground on the 12,000-square-foot building in October 2019 on the site of the former Fricks store.
A key feature of the new city hall is the municipal courtroom, which doubles as the board of aldermen meeting room. Tappe said in his 30 years in law enforcement the municipal courtroom would often have more people waiting to be called for trials in the hallway than in the actual court.
“Our new courtroom is going to help our court systems out tremendously,” he said.
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann, who took over for Rost in June, thanked contractor Wright Construction of St. Peters and others who helped build the city hall. “It’s a fully functional, accessible building, and I just hope that the community is as proud of it as we are.”
Former Alderman Jim Albrecht said after the ceremony that he appreciates not only the new city hall, but renovations for the auditorium building, which are expected to make the building more accessible for people with disabilities.
“The community needed it,” he said.