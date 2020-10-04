Officials are getting antsy about a tree removal project at the largest remaining site in the Union Development Corp.’s (UDC) business park.
UDC was awarded a $15,000 Ameren Missouri Site Readiness Planning Grant to help clear a 37-acre parcel in the Union Corporate Center, southeast of Veterans Memorial Park. Union Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder, who also heads economic development for the city, said they hoped to start the clearing of eight acres of woods near the center of the lot by Sept. 15, but it still hadn’t happened as of the UDC board’s Thursday, Oct. 1 meeting.
“He hasn’t really gotten started yet, I keep pushing him, ‘Let’s go,’ ” Schmieder told the board. “I know that he’s really busy trying to get everything scheduled and line up. We couldn’t be in better weather at this point, so I really want to get this wrapped up.”
The project involves clearing and burning about eight acres near the center of the lot. A tree buffer with the neighboring St. Andrews Place subdivision will remain untouched.
Once work starts on the site, located on Corporate Drive, next to Heat and Control, Schmieder expects it to take two to three weeks to clear and grade the site. UDC, a nonprofit that works closely with the city, is paying $20,000 to clear trees from the site and $5,000 for grading. It expects to be partly reimbursed by the Ameren grant.
The Union Development Corporation paid Fleming Enterprise of Beaufort $12,500, half of the total owed, according to the entity’s financial report for this meeting.
“We haven’t seen a whole lot of progress in the last four weeks since we made that payment,” Schmieder said. “He’s assuring me that he’s in there, he’s gonna be cherry picking some stuff, but I really want to see it start to move forward.”
Schmieder and administrative assistant Wanda Parsons want to see progress so they can apply for the land to become a certified site with the Missouri Department of Economic Development, which requires 25 acres of land that can be developed.
Ideally, UDC would like to get the site submitted to the state by the end of the year, though there is no official deadline, Schmieder said.
“I don’t like open ended projects,” he said.
Schmieder has received requests for information on people interested in industrial property, most recently last week from a plastic molding company. “But we didn’t fit their needs, they were looking for an existing building with rail access,” he said.
UDC will continue to push the certified site for any company looking for an undeveloped greenfield property.
“Obviously we want to sell the site, but if we can’t sell it outright, we want to certify the site, so we can find people who are interested in it,” he said. “If we have to break it up, I want to break it up into large parcels that are 10-acre minimums, so that we’re not going to carve this thing up into a dozen two-acre lots.”
The Union Corporate Center has had success with the certified site program before, including the Volpi Foods prosciutto plant. A nearly $13 million expansion, a meat-slicing and processing plant, is now under construction at the 30-acre site.
The site being cleared is the first one selected in the state for Ameren Missouri’s grant program, according to the company. Ameren hopes the program will help spur economic development, which will lower rates for customers by diversifying its base.
The 242-acre Union Corporate Center also is home to ADB Utilities, Climate Express, EMJ Metals, Bugeye Technologies and Silgan Plastic Food Containers. According to a corporate center brochure, the other remaining sites are between one and 6.32 acres.