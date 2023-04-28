Despite strong attendance, the Union Splash-N-Swimplex continued to lose money in 2022.
According to figures presented to aldermen at their April 17 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee, the pool had $125,496 in revenue last year. But with expenses of $220,332, the pool recorded a net loss of $94,836.
That means the pool recouped 57 percent of its expenses.
The largest cost for running the pool is personnel, with salaries and overtime and other expenses for lifeguards and concession workers totaling $157,469.
On the revenue side of the ledger, admissions and reservations brought in $71,811, concessions accounted for $38,339 and swim lessons generated $11,080 in revenues.
Aldermen requested more information on pool revenue and expenses after the March meeting of the same committee, in which pay raises for the pool’s lifeguards was recommended. The raises were given final approval by the full Board of Aldermen at its April 10 meeting.
The new wage will be $13 an hour for a starting lifeguard and $14 for a manager. Those rates would increase by 10 cents each year the person is with the city through their third year.
The pool reported 18,456 visits in 2022, the most since 2019, when it had 21,914 visits.
Aldermen asked Pohlmann how many times the pool reached capacity in 2022. He said he was not sure.
“There’s very few (times) that we totally filled to capacity, where we had to limit the amount of people that were coming in,” he said. “There were a handful of days where we reached capacity for our normal operations.”
Pohlmann also emphasized that the pool is used for some type of activity from around 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., even though it is only open to the general public from noon to 6 p.m.
“The pool is a hot commodity, and there are a lot of people that would like to utilize the pool,” he said. “And it is, kind of, a government thing to find the spaces and times and get people to work and share the spaces.”
The city rents out the pool to a swim team and for private events, while also utilizing it for events like water aerobics.
“This is an expensive venture for a municipality to offer that to the public,” he said.
The level of expenses over revenue seen in 2022 is common with the pool, Pohlmann told The Missourian. Some years, the city loses even more when it has a large project at the pool, like when it resurfaced the large water slides in 2021, costing $59,900. “The funds dedicated to the pool that year are even greater than a normal year,” he said.
Officials said in March that the city has a goal of the pool recouping three quarters of what it spends on the pool, though that number has been around 60 percent in recent years. “It’s not something that has ever been a revenue source for the parks,” Pohlmann said at the time.