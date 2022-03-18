The headline of the Union Park and Recreation Department’s Facebook post made the situation sound dire: “CRITICALLY IN NEED OF SUMMER HELP!!!!!”
The March 9 post went on to explain that the department lacks enough applications for seasonal workers like lifeguards, front desk employees, concession attendants and a manager to run the Union Splash-N-Swimplex this summer, and the pool is in danger of not opening.
“Our community is lucky to have this summer hangout, so let’s make sure it can open!” the post continued.
The department is also in need of concession stand workers for baseball and softball games at Veterans Memorial park, as well as counselors at the park department’s new summer day camp.
The post appears to have sparked interest in the jobs, drawing 94 comments and being shared 566 times in two days.
Park Director Chad Pohlmann said Thursday that interest in the jobs appeared to be increasing but the department only had about half the applicants it had at this time in previous years.
Representatives from the parks department have been attending job fairs at Union and St. Clair high schools, as well as East Central College. That has helped spur interest in job applications, Pohlmann said.
The department has about 35 applications so far, for 70 available positions. The department usually hires between 40 and 45 people at the pool, 15 and 20 for concessions and four seasonal park maintenance workers.
The summer camp will include a camp facilitator, two assistant facilitators and six to 12 camp counselor positions, Pohlmann said. The counselors will each be responsible for a group of 10 kids and implement curriculum for the day.
Campers will go to the pool twice a week and also will have time for playing on the playground and doing crafts.
The camp will run from the week of Memorial Day until the week before the Union R-XI School District returns to class. It will have a session to accommodate kids in summer school.
For first-year lifeguards, concession workers and camp counselors, starting pay reflects Missouri’s minimum wage, currently $11.15 an hour. A second-year lifeguard makes $11.26 an hour while a third-year lifeguard makes $11.36 an hour. Concession managers, assistant camp facilitators and assistant pool managers make $12.35 an hour to start.
Employee salaries are “pretty set” for the year, Pohlmann said.
“If we started to increase our part-time salary, I think that it would then create a chain of requests for salaries to be increased across the board,” he said.
Salaries could be reviewed in the future, since a salary study is being considered for Union’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget. The study has an estimated cost of $50,000.
“I think that citizens have to understand that for us to pay more, we’d have to charge more in taxes,” Pohlmann said. “That cost has to come from somewhere. There’s not a lot of waste in the city of Union — especially, I can tell you for sure, in the city of Union parks department. We are very frugal with our money and we do the best we can.”