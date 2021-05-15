Union’s Children’s Christmas party is still seven months away, but the city is considering whether to go with the drive-thru format it used in 2020 or return to the gift giveaway in the City Auditorium.
Traditionally, children would visit Santa Claus and collect their presents in the auditorium after the Union Area Chamber of Commerce’s parade wrapped up downtown. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, both events switched to a drive-thru format this past year.
Drivers took part in a “reverse parade” where they would see floats parked around City Lake last December. If children were in the car, kids could wave to Santa and Mrs. Claus, then pick up a gift and cookies being handed out by officials and volunteers from the parks department.
At an April 22 meeting, park advisory board members were split on how to set up the holiday festivities in 2020.
“I’ve done it quite a few years upstairs. It was so much easier outside,” board member Natalie Cash said. “It had its hiccups, just because it was the first time, but I think if we could get a lot more people with floats, like the Lions, and have that whole (parade route) filled up, it would go slower.”
Board Chair Suzy Curnutte, who did not attend the 2020 toy giveaway because she had to work, said she heard “nothing but complaints” about the drive-thru format.
Some preferred the atmosphere of the indoor event. “It’s more homey,” said board member April Thompson.
Although some disliked the wait time to get the gift in the drive-thru format, others said it could be a long wait going outside the auditorium when the event was held indoors.
Others said some of the people at the drive-thru event came from out of town to get the gifts.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said the 2020 event was last minute, so the city could do something for the kids. “If we did it in the same setting, we would do it better.”
Pohlmann suggested “strategically” placing portable toilets along the route to help with kids who have trouble making it through the entire drive. He also suggested letting families know in advance they could be in the car more than an hour.
“You bring a movie, you play ‘The Grinch’ in your car,” he said.
Some said the indoor event can be confusing, with kids and parents not knowing which line to get in.
Curnutte said the only line that was long was the one to meet Santa. “The toy thing two years ago went great,” she said.
Thompson said she would have liked a “more personable” version of the outdoor event, such as a walk-through. “But who would want to walk in the cold?” she said. “We could have hot chocolate and a little fire. Maybe like the downtown thing in Washington.”
Downtown Washington’s Holiday Lights parade, which also was held in a reverse format in 2020, features bands, hot chocolate and merchants open late selling holiday gifts.
Pohlmann said the chamber got a good response to the floats being stationary in 2020. But that doesn’t mean the parks department has to also have a drive-thru event. He said Chamber Director Amanda Egli could come to a future park board meeting to further discuss the plans, though the chamber would like to know the parks department’s plans soon.
A poll of which format families preferred for the Christmas event also was suggested.
The 2020 drive-thru event gave out around 700 toys to children in 211 cars.