Union city officials are creating a committee to focus on revitalizing the downtown area.
The idea for a Downtown Redevelopment Committee came after hearing from the public and people involved with the city at recent public meetings on the city’s 10-year comprehensive plan, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said at the April 18 meeting of the Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee, which includes members of the Board of Aldermen.
“At several of our comprehensive plan meetings, there’s been a discussion about the downtown district, specifically, and how it is either under-utilized or in need of redevelopment,” Zimmermann said. “We thought it would be a good idea to create a committee advising the Board of Aldermen on steps we could take to revitalize the downtown area.”
One issue has been determining what exactly is considered downtown, Mayor Bob Schmuke said. “I think we need to define our area where we need to be, and then within that, set up a committee,” he said.
Zimmermann suggested using areas zoned to be part of Union’s central business district.
The central business district includes the Union City Auditorium, the former City Hall, and the area just east of it, then goes west past the current City Hall to Christina Avenue. The central business district goes as far north as Flat Creek and ends just north of Highway 50 to the south.
Schmuke said he has looked at the downtown area to see what types of buildings are there. “Do they need to be redeveloped?” he asked. “Do we need to look at, maybe, tearing something down to build something new? The committee could possibly look at that and decide where to go from there.”
Schmuke said he has talked to “four or five” people who are interested in being on the committee and asked Alderman Bob Marquart to find a representative from Heritage Bank, where Marquart is president and CEO, to be on the committee as the bank is a big part of downtown.
Schmuke also is interested in asking a couple other people, including Dana Robinson of White Rose Cafe, to be on the committee. “I think she’s a very important part of downtown,” he said.
“I would like the majority to be stakeholders in what we are doing downtown,” he said. “They’re the ones that it’s going to hurt ’em or help ’em.”
While no vote was taken, aldermen determined the committee should have around nine members. The board also will have a liaison from the Board of Aldermen, which Jacob Doepke, who was just sworn in a week earlier, volunteered to do.
An alderman typically represents the city on citizen committees, such as Barbara Laberer on the Planning and Zoning Commission and Dennis Soetebier on the Park Advisory Board.
Zimmermann said staff will put together a more formal plan for the committee and bring it back for consideration in May.
In the past, aldermen have given mixed reviews to Union’s past downtown revitalization efforts.
As part of a workshop last fall with H3 Studio, which is developing the comprehensive plan for the city, 57 percent of elected officials polled said the city has not done a good job in addressing goals set forth in Union’s 2011 comprehensive plan for downtown revitalization. That includes recruiting and retaining businesses and creating entertainment and commercial opportunities in the city’s core.
One reason given was that the area around the Franklin County courts attracts numerous law offices, which takes commercial space and limits the number of other business that can set up shop nearby.
Residents who attended a December meeting with H3 also gave poor reviews to the city’s work on downtown, with half of those polled saying they “strongly disagree” with the idea that the city has progressed well toward its goals in the area, with the other half staying neutral.
Along with the abundance of law offices, residents said a lack of parking was an issue keeping people from going downtown.
Aldermen were supportive of the plan to create a downtown committee.