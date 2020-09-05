Union Middle School’s annual craft fair has been canceled for 2020 because of coronavirus concerns.
“With the tradition of the fair, many vendors and visitors coming from near and far, our main concern was not to put anyone at risk and keep everyone safe,” Union Middle School English teacher Cara Pier said in an email. “This was not possible with the venue being indoors.”
The craft fair will return Nov. 13-14, 2021, Pier said.
The 2019 craft fair was the 35th annual event, with more than 300 booths, featuring artwork, gifts and food. It is put on by the Union Middle School PTO.
Craft booths were set up in 25 classrooms, along with two gymnasiums, the cafeteria, and hallways and walkways around the building. A shuttle bus transferred visitors to the school from parking areas around City Lake.
Profits from the event benefit the school.