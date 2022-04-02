The city of Union is considering changing the night it holds its Park Advisory Board meeting.
“One of the, kind of, issues we’ve noticed is that this committee meets on the third Monday, the park board meets after this committee,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service committee at its March 21 meeting. “The park board minutes then go directly to the board (of aldermen), and this committee doesn’t see that until three weeks after that.”
City officials recently discussed moving the Park Advisory Board meeting from its current fourth Thursday of each month to earlier in the month, Zimmermann said. “So you all could see that immediately following that meeting,” he said.
While the Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee is made up of city aldermen, the Park Advisory Board is made up of non-elected residents from outside city government.
Alderman Brian Pickard asked if the city was considering switching the Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee’s third Monday of the month date with the Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee meeting, which is held the first Monday each month.
Zimmermann said it was important for that meeting to stay just before the Board of Aldermen meeting, which is the second Monday of the month.
“That seems to be the least disruptive,” Zimmermann said of moving the park board meeting.
The committee plans to discuss potential moves further next month.
In example of the delay in issues getting before the aldermanic committee, the Park Advisory Board discussed agreements for the Union Baseball and Union Softball associations at its Jan. 27 meeting. But because of the way the meetings are scheduled, it did not go before the Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee until Feb. 22.
The Park Advisory Board did not discuss the potential change in its meeting date at its March 24 meeting. But after the meeting, board President Suzy Curnutte expressed support for the change after being told about it.
“I’m good with that,” she said.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said it likely will not be as simple as moving the park board meeting to the third Thursday instead of the fourth. That would likely not leave enough time for staff to prepare the minutes and include them with the agenda for the Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting.