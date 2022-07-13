The city of Union’s popular “open gym” pickleball nights could be getting some company.
The parks department is looking at having an open gym basketball night each Wednesday in the City Auditorium, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann announced at the July 7 Park Advisory Board meeting.
Pohlmann suggested having free basketball for youths under 18 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Then, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., adults 18 and older would pay $3 to play.
Adults would have to sign an agreement to hold the city harmless in case something goes wrong, while people under 18 would need the agreement signed by parents.
“We do the same thing for pickleball,” Pohlmann told the board. “Basically, we’re taking the model that we’ve been very successful with on pickleball on Monday nights and trying to apply it to basketball on Wednesdays.”
Pohlmann said he got the idea for a basketball night after seeing adults on Washington and Union Facebook groups commenting about places to play pick-up basketball. Open gym basketball also was played for $1 from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays when he was a child.
“I was that 16-year-old, getting beat up by these old dudes throwing elbows,” he said, pointing out he is now older than the “old dudes.”
Currently, the city will get about a dozen groups of two to three kids come in and play basketball in the auditorium during the day, Pohlmann said. “We would try to extend that,” he said.
The $3 charge for adults is needed because the parks department would have to pay an attendant to monitor the gym after regular business hours, Pohlmann said. “We’d pay one of our part-time employees to come and take the (players’) money,” he said. “People would sign in, and they would lock the door when they leave.”
While the childrens’ basketball would also require a staff member be on hand after parks offices close at 4:30 p.m., Pohlmann said they hope adults paying $3 to play will offset the children playing for free.
Board member April Thompson said that with high fuel prices, the open gym is a good alternative to people having to go to the YMCA in Washington to play indoor basketball.
After discussion, board members suggested a requirement that players under 12 have a parent or guardian on premises.
Pohlmann was asked about allowing older kids to play in the adult session and advised against it, saying it was important for adults to play against people their own skill level.
“I played against those kids,” he said. “I used to be pretty decent at basketball, but I almost died. I, literally, was lying on the ground.”
In the future, the city could look at an open gym night specifically for basketball players 50 and older, Pohlmann said.
The program will be good for kids, who now just go play basketball at the outdoor courts near Union Middle School, Board President Suzy Curnutte said.
The park board approved the request for open gym basketball, leaving the details open ended in case changes need to be made.
Pohlmann hopes to get approval from the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee, made up of members of the Board of Aldermen, at their July 18 meeting. Basketball could then start in the gym July 27.