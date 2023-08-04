Pup parade
A dog gets a ride in a golf cart during the 2022 Pacific St. Patrick's Day Parade.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

Union is considering regulations for golf carts, as well as motorized wheelchairs, for use on city streets.

Missouri statute 304.034 allows cities to regulate golf carts and motorized wheelchairs, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told aldermen at their July 17 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting.

