After being closed for months, Union is planning to reopen its city auditorium to outside rentals, while also adapting the building’s restrooms.
Around the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the city canceled events through July at the city auditorium, which until last month also housed city hall.
“We have several old bookings that are now coming up in August and September,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told the city’s personnel, finance and public works committee Monday, Aug. 3. “So we wanted you all to be aware that they’ve been booked for a long time. We were planning to allow use of the auditorium.”
The first event scheduled at the auditorium is a wedding the weekend of Aug. 15-16, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. Some of the rentals were made more than a year ago.
“Then it is rented pretty much all of September,” he said.
While the rentals in question were scheduled before the pandemic, Pohlmann said the city will also take new rentals for the auditorium.
People who have made reservations but are uncomfortable with the current situation can get their deposit back, Pohlmann said.
“We have done that on a number of occasions, even with the pool rentals,” he said. “That has happened just in the last couple weeks.”
Also discussed were changes to the auditorium to help with accessibility issues for people using the auditorium. Pohlmann said the restroom currently on the main floor of the auditorium, across from the gymnasium, will be changed to a gender-neutral family restroom from its current status as the women’s restroom. Men have had to use the restroom in the basement, meaning no accessible men’s restrooms were on the main floor.
“We have multiple of those types of restrooms in our parks,” Pohlmann said of the family restrooms.
The gender-neutral restroom has three stalls, but the main door from the lobby can be locked for privacy, Pohlmann said.
“I would say that the solution is not the most desirable, but it eliminates the problem at hand for the time being,” he said.
An accessibility study currently being conducted on the auditorium building will also help guide the city. Issues with the Americans with Disabilities Act was among the reasons most city offices moved to the new city hall, though the parks department stayed in the auditorium.
The changes with the restroom are expected to be short term until the city can make larger-scale improvements to the auditorium building.
The committee, which is made up of members of the board of aldermen, unanimously recommended allowing rentals to resume, as well as the changes to the restroom. It still needs approval from the full board.
Alderman Bob Schmuke, chairman of the committee, added that he would like to see the auditorium rented out for things like basketball and volleyball, as well. He suggested a price of $25 per hour. “There’s always teams looking to practice in town,” he said.
The city has received interest from outside groups wanting to use the auditorium for sports but hasn’t heard back after telling them how much it costs, Pohlmann said
“I think that our current rental for that facility is significantly higher than $25,” he said. “That’s a goal of mine, not just to utilize the auditorium but the entire facility.”