Union is considering establishing a policy on canceling park programs.

“We don’t currently have any written policy on if someone wants to cancel their swim lesson for their kid or their volleyball league,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told the Union Park Advisory Board at its July 6 meeting. “We don’t have anything set where, if a team wants to come in late, and they’ve missed the registration point, we don’t have any system that says you are going to pay more or less, or do we give you your money back or we don’t? And I hate that.”

