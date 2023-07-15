Union is considering establishing a policy on canceling park programs.
“We don’t currently have any written policy on if someone wants to cancel their swim lesson for their kid or their volleyball league,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told the Union Park Advisory Board at its July 6 meeting. “We don’t have anything set where, if a team wants to come in late, and they’ve missed the registration point, we don’t have any system that says you are going to pay more or less, or do we give you your money back or we don’t? And I hate that.”
Pohlmann asked the park board members to tell him what they would like to see.
The city has clear rules for its facility rentals, including for park pavilions or the City Auditorium, but it lacks policies for park programs like adult softball, swim lessons or exercise classes, Pohlmann said.
The parks department has had repeated issues with parents signing their kids up for multiple swim lesson sessions because they did not know what skill level the child would be assigned to, he said, unaware the city will move swimmers to more advanced classes if they are ready for them.
“Now they are taking other people’s spots, and the waiting list is now greater because a parent would take multiple reservations,” Pohlmann said. “And I, literally, overheard a parent say, ‘Next year, sign them up for all of them, and cancel the ones you don’t take.’ ”
The parks department has also had to remake youth volleyball and basketball teams at the last minute, because parents remove kids from the league, Pohlmann said.
Currently, the parks department is giving people who cancel their money back, because there is not a written policy, Pohlmann said.
Pohlmann proposed not refunding payments if people cancel a reservation fewer than 10 days before a class or league is scheduled to start. Exceptions would be made if people provide a doctor’s note, though they would still have to pay a $20 administration fee.
Board member Ashley Campbell suggested the policy include language that only the person or group that paid to take part in a program can receive the refund, saying she has dealt with unauthorized people seeking refunds of circuit court payments. The park board approved recommending the new policy, with Campbell’s amendment. It still needs approval from the Board of Aldermen.
