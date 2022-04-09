Union city officials are considering creating overlay districts within the city to encourage development.
The city has many 50-by-100-foot lots, particularly in the older north part of town, which are difficult to build on, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said at the March 28 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. “You could look at creating an overlay, or multiple overlays in some areas of the town, to maybe create redevelopment or make development easier to accomplish.”
The discussion came after a recent variance request came before the Union Board of Adjustment, in which Hall Brothers Lumber asked for an exception to city setback rules so it can replace a more than 60-year-old building at 28 Franklin Ave. with a new structure.
“When that was created, that was our business district,” Zimmermann said.
An overlay district would allow new buildings to go up on vacant lots or replace existing buildings without the need to go before the board of adjustment, which meets as little as once a year, Zimmermann said.
When the older buildings were built before zoning laws were in place, no setback was required for buildings. Now they can be required to be 50 feet from the street.
“He just wants to replace a building that’s there, and he couldn’t do that without coming to the board of adjustment,” Mayor Bob Schmuke said of property owner Mark Hall.
Schmuke said Hall Brothers has the potential to buy other properties in the area to build on when they become available. “That could come into the same situation,” he said.
Zimmermann called the overlay district a “conditional use on steroids.”
“You can do a lot with it,” he said. “You can talk density. You can talk setbacks. You can talk a lot of different things.”
While the area around Hall Brothers is a strong example of an area that could use an overlay district, Zimmermann said the overlays could be used around the city.
City Attorney Matt Schroeder suggested the planning commission draft a recommendation to the board of aldermen on where to put an overlay district.
Board member Steve Campbell asked if there is a big need for the overlay districts, or if Hall Brothers is an “outlier.”
“My thought is that maybe this should be determined on a case-by-case basis,” he said.
The city’s current overlay district is a planned unit development (PUD), Zimmermann said. According to city code, PUDs are put in place for larger scale developments to help them deal with regulations in the zoning code that might be overly rigid. The designation is now in place at a handful of residential areas in Union.
“The desire for the PUD, the way it’s written is to create common areas that could be (used) by the general public,” Zimmermann said. “Particularly from an environmental point of view, you’re trying to maximize your development on a smaller area, and leave the rest undeveloped. It works out better for the impact on the environment.”
But the proposed overlay districts are not limited to PUDs. “It could be a lot of different things in different areas,” Zimmermann said.
Washington created an overlay district downtown in 2021. According to previous Missourian reporting, the designation allows property owners to envision new purposes for their land, including mixed-use developments with commercial businesses on the main floor and residential on upper floors.