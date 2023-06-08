With utility terrain vehicles (UTV) growing in number and size, Union is considering changing its regulations for the vehicles.
Current state law, updated in 2020, identifies UTVs as any motorized vehicle made for off-highway use that are between 50 and 80 inches wide, weighing no more than 3,500 pounds on four or six wheels. They are to be used primarily for lawn care, landscaping or maintenance.
Union’s city ordinance is similar, except allowing UTVs to be no more than 63 inches wide and 1,850 pounds.
“We had mirrored our definition to the state definition when we passed it,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told aldermen at their May 15 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting.
Another issue is manufacturers regularly change the way they build UTVs, Zimmermann said.
“The reason I’m bringing this to you is because the UTVs built today don’t meet our definition in the code of what a UTV is,” Zimmermann said. “Our recommendation is to amend our UTV definition to simply state that it is as defined as a UTV in the state statute.”
Police Chief Andrew Parker said he is not aware of any crashes involving UTVs in Union. “There have been quite a few traffic stops here or there,” he said, adding that many of them are to check to see if the driver has a permit to operate the vehicle on the street.
Mayor Bob Schmuke initially suggested keeping Union’s definition of an allowable UTV different from the state. “They’re getting bigger and they’re getting faster, and I didn’t know if we could keep our definition a little bit underneath the state or would that be tougher to regulate and put a little more of a strain on the police department?” he said. “I know you see more and more of them on the street all the time.”
Alderman Russell Rost added that he is concerned because people are operating UTVs as passenger vehicles when they are not up to passenger vehicle safety standards. “I was out at St. Gertrude’s picking up my grandkids from school, and there were people riding all the way from Clover Bottom into St. Gertrude’s to pick up their children,” he said of the school located in Krakow.
Rost said state government does not regulate UTVs like it previously did and is, instead, requiring cities and counties to regulate them.
“I think it’s going to continue to be difficult going forward until the federal government or the state government steps in and decides to regulate UTVs,” he said.
Zimmermann expects to see more state regulation when more crashes start happening.
Schmuke asked if the city could have its ordinance mirror state law to become more restrictive if the state does so.
The committee unanimously voted to have the city’s ordinance mirror state law. The ordinance still needs final approval from the full Board of Aldermen.